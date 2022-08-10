Coinbase Falls After Second-Quarter Revenue Misses Estimates – Bloomberg

Bloomberg Surveillance: Early Edition with Anna Edwards, Matt Miller & Kailey Leinz live from London, Berlin and New York, bringing insight on global markets and the top business stories of the day.
Coinbase Global Inc. posted a record $1.1 billion second-quarter loss and lower-than-expected revenue as the largest US cryptocurrency exchange was battered by tumbling digital-asset prices.
Shares of the company, which were first listed last April, dropped about 5% after the close of regular trading. Coinbase has slumped 65% so far this year amid what has been labeled as the latest “crypto winter.”
