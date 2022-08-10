Daily horoscope for August 9: Your star sign reading, astrology and zodiac forecast – Express

Ads

These next few days are shaping up to be more challenging on the emotional front. A Capricorn into Aquarius Moon can forge a barrier between feelings and expression, making for a much more hardened approach. However, it does bring greater drive and determination, so expect to get things done today. Express.co.uk reveals your horoscope, star sign reading, astrology and zodiac forecast for August 9.

The Moon will continue in Capricorn until 7.46pm BST, when it’ll enter Aquarius until Thursday.

As a cardinal sign, that’s a force for change, you might get wrapped up in the “doing” during a Capricorn Moon.

The Moon School said: “A Capricorn Moon can bring powerful invitations to ask some of the bigger personal questions about what you want for the future, and what your motivations really are.

“It’s great to have ambitions and to have plans to get there. But why?”

Capricorn’s more determined and resolute qualities can inspire a greater sense of direction and a stubbornness to remain on track.

When the Moon moves into fair-minded Aquarius, your approach may be woven with equitability and well-roundedness.

Cafe Astrology said: “We see all sides on a matter and can be more invested in our friendships, connections, and happiness goals.

“New techniques or options can emerge.”

However, when the Sun forms a square to the Moon’s North Node, then to Uranus tomorrow morning, dissatisfaction and disagreements might come to the fore.

Cafe Astrology said: “We could be moving in directions counter to our growth, perhaps allowing matters of ego to work against us.

“Circumstances may take us out of our comfort zone with a jolt that feels disruptive and counter-productive at first glance.”

Mercury is due to form a quincunx and Mars will semi-square Jupiter, which can drive a lack of judgement.

Cafe Astrology said: “Our estimates can be off. We might waver, unable to reach a wholly satisfying decision or conclusion, making it better to reserve judgment.

“It’s too easy to overestimate our abilities or underestimate the situation, or we might see-saw between alternatives.

“Whatever the case, it may be best to avoid jumping into something without planning, as necessary details are too easy to overlook at the moment.”

Although the competitive feelings might be stimulating and invigorating, Cafe Astrology advises to “wait out sudden urges” as they may not “hold weight” over time.

Try to manage organisation today instead, with help of the Capricorn Moon because this transit favours “order and structure”.

