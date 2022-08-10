Pinnacle Associates Ltd. Acquires 980 Shares of Alphabet Inc. (NASDAQ:GOOGL) – Defense World

Ads

Aug 7th, 2022

Pinnacle Associates Ltd. grew its holdings in Alphabet Inc. (NASDAQ:GOOGL – Get Rating) by 6.5% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 16,037 shares of the information services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 980 shares during the period. Alphabet makes up about 0.8% of Pinnacle Associates Ltd.’s portfolio, making the stock its 23rd biggest position. Pinnacle Associates Ltd.’s holdings in Alphabet were worth $44,603,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of GOOGL. International Assets Investment Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Alphabet by 6.1% in the 4th quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC now owns 3,356 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $9,717,000 after purchasing an additional 192 shares during the last quarter. Qube Research & Technologies Ltd grew its position in Alphabet by 8.6% during the 4th quarter. Qube Research & Technologies Ltd now owns 21,839 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $63,268,000 after acquiring an additional 1,731 shares during the last quarter. Pallas Capital Advisors LLC grew its position in Alphabet by 5.5% during the 4th quarter. Pallas Capital Advisors LLC now owns 4,982 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $12,988,000 after acquiring an additional 261 shares during the last quarter. Pinnacle Financial Partners Inc. grew its position in Alphabet by 10.6% during the 4th quarter. Pinnacle Financial Partners Inc. now owns 16,365 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $47,409,000 after acquiring an additional 1,563 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Insight 2811 Inc. bought a new stake in Alphabet during the 4th quarter worth $351,000. Institutional investors own 41.70% of the company’s stock.

In other news, Director Ann Mather sold 20 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, June 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $2,383.32, for a total value of $47,666.40. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 565 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,346,575.80. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In other news, major shareholder 2021 Gp L.L.C. Gv acquired 255,647 shares of Alphabet stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 10th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $34.65 per share, with a total value of $8,858,168.55. Following the completion of the acquisition, the insider now owns 479,695 shares in the company, valued at $16,621,431.75. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, Director Ann Mather sold 20 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, June 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $2,383.32, for a total value of $47,666.40. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 565 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,346,575.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 42,383 shares of company stock valued at $15,761,666 over the last three months. Corporate insiders own 11.44% of the company’s stock.

A number of brokerages recently weighed in on GOOGL. Rosenblatt Securities reduced their price objective on Alphabet from $205.00 to $154.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, July 25th. Truist Financial reduced their price objective on Alphabet from $150.00 to $145.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, July 27th. Guggenheim reduced their price objective on Alphabet to $130.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, July 27th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their target price on Alphabet from $160.00 to $140.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, June 29th. Finally, Oppenheimer cut their target price on Alphabet to $155.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, July 27th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, thirty-four have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $147.36.

Shares of GOOGL opened at $117.47 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06, a quick ratio of 2.78 and a current ratio of 2.81. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $155.27 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $137.98. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.55 trillion, a P/E ratio of 21.85, a P/E/G ratio of 1.91 and a beta of 1.08. Alphabet Inc. has a 52 week low of $101.88 and a 52 week high of $151.55.

Alphabet (NASDAQ:GOOGL – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, July 26th. The information services provider reported $1.21 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.32 by ($0.11). Alphabet had a net margin of 25.89% and a return on equity of 28.65%. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $27.26 earnings per share. Equities analysts forecast that Alphabet Inc. will post 5.22 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Alphabet Inc provides various products and platforms in the United States, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Asia-Pacific, Canada, and Latin America. It operates through Google Services, Google Cloud, and Other Bets segments. The Google Services segment offers products and services, including ads, Android, Chrome, hardware, Gmail, Google Drive, Google Maps, Google Photos, Google Play, Search, and YouTube.







