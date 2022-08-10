House of The Dragon Review: Critics call it better than Game of Thrones, a 'worthy successor' and 'violent' – India TV News

Ads

House of The Dragon is one of the several spin-offs of the hit HBO series Game of Thrones that have been in the making after the original series came to a conclusion in 2019. All eyes have been on the trailer, series updates and the setting of the show which will focus on the House Targaryen and the Iron Throne. The early reviews of the new show have been pouring in on social media and critics are showering it with lavish praises. Suffice it to know that the new series will be action-packed and full of gore and intense family drama.

Based on saga author George R R Martin’s book Fire & Blood, House of The Dragon is set over 300 years prior to the events of Game of Thrones. It and tells the story of House Targaryen and the Targaryen civil war, known as the Dance of the Dragons. The early reviews of the show have been extremely positive with some commenting on its novelty and how it is better than Game of Thrones, both in terms of storytelling and CGI. If indeed that is the case, House of The Dragon would certainly live up to the fan expectations. The trailer had already teased the presence of dragons and huge-scale wars and the season will be fully packed with visual spectacles.



House of The Dragon had its premiere in Los Angeles in July end. During the premiere, Ryan Condal and Miguel Sapotchnik, who serve as co-executive producer and co-showrunners on the show, introduced the evening's screening of the series pilot. After the episode was showcased for select fans and critics, the reviews have been flooding social media.

Brandon Katz wrote for The Wrap, “The #HouseOfTheDragonHBO pilot very efficiently explains its context in relation to GoT, introduces its core characters, and lays out the central conflict of the series. It's an easy-to-follow premiere with vibrant colours and detailed texture. Absolutely a worthy successor so far (sic).”

Cat Combs praised the show writing, “I didn’t know how much I missed the #GameofThrones theme song until I heard it tonight at the #HouseoftheDragon premiere! That first episode is fantastic! Can’t wait to see what’s next. Fingers crossed it’s no repeat of the final season of GoT (sic).”

More reviews of House of The Dragon follow.

Fans in India will have to wait till August 22 to watch the highly-awaited Game of Thrones spin-off House of The Dragon. It will stream on Disney+Hotstar. Paddy Considine, Matt Smith, Olivia Cooke, Steve Toussaint, Eve Best, Fabien Frankel, Sonoya Mizuno, and Rhys Ifans comprise the major cast of the series.





© 2009-2022 Independent News Service. All rights reserved.

