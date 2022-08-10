The A-Z of how Ethereum-based NFTs have been doing so far – AMBCrypto News

Ads

Axie Infinity holders have reasons to celebrate market drawdown

DeFi Pulse Index to register a 105% rally? FARM factor has answer

Bitcoin: Analysts’ take on where BTC could go next

Why Lido Finance [LDO] is still a king in the ETH staking world

USDC, USDT, BUSD caught in the midst of tornado- Here’s how

Bitcoin: Analysts’ take on where BTC could go next

Bitcoin short-term investors should know this before exiting

A profitable bet on Bitcoin [BTC] might be made if you go this way

Bitcoin price prediction 2025 – 2040: Can BTC hit $937K by 2030?

Bitcoin LTHs continue to sell in losses, all despite…

Ethereum [ETH] notes unprecedented hike, thanks to its…

Ethereum Price Prediction 2025-2030: Can ETH hit $50K by 2030?

Ethereum’s [ETH] latest debate focuses on PoW v. PoS with players choosing sides

ETH 2.0 deposit contract crosses the 13M mark ft. a bullish ETH twist

Miners and ETH 2.0 – Where do they stand now

Published

on

By

According to data from NFT data aggregator CryptoSlam, the sales volume for NFTs minted on the Ethereum network has fallen gradually since the beginning of August.

In fact, at the time of writing, total sales made on the chain stood at $82,541,608.15. This represented a 10% decline over the last seven days alone.

Now, how have leading NFT collections on the Ethereum network fared over the aforementioned period?

This is a collection of 10,000 uniquely generated characters. At press time, the floor price for the NFT collection was 74.49 ETH, after hiking by 9.54% over the last seven days.

So far this month, $8.34 million has been totalled as sales volume for the collection, as per data from NFTGo. This has seen a hike of 135% within that period. Following a 3.21% uptick over the last seven days, the collection’s market capitalization was spotted at $2.41 billion.

Source: NFTGo

However, significant trading activity has been underway over the last 24 hours. In fact, data from CryptoSlam put CryptoPunks atop others projects as the NFT collection with the highest sales volume over the last 24 hours.

Source: CryptoSlam

Founded by Yuga Labs, BAYC is a collection of 10,000 unique Bored Ape NFTs designed to live on the Ethereum blockchain. Over the last seven days, with 58 sales transactions completed so far between 53 sellers and 57 buyers, the total sales volume registered by this NFT collection stood at $8.52M.

Unfortunately, unlike CryptoPunks, BAYC noted a 2.65% decline in its market capitalization over the same period.

Its floor price also fell by -4.75% in the last seven days. At press time, this stood at 81.75 ETH on the charts.

Source: NFTGo

The collection also noted a huge blow to its sales volume in the last 24 hours. With just over $1.2 million recorded, a 52% decline was seen over the aforementioned period.

Described as utility-enabled PFPs, Moonbirds is a collection of 10,000 NFTs, each possessing a diverse and unique pool of rarity-powered traits.

The collection’s floor price dropped by 12.06% over the last seven days. At press time, a collector can collect a Moonbird for as low as 16.4 ETH ($27,603.40). As expected, with the steady decline in floor price, sales volume rallied by over 30% and totalled $4.47 million in seven days.

Source: NFTGo

What to expect when you’re expecting if you’re a BNB holder

For SHIB, a breakout is coming; here’s the where of it all

Abiodun is a full-time journalist working with AMBCrypto. He is also a lawyer with over 2 years of experience. With a keen interest in blockchain technology and its limitless possibilities, Abiodun spends his time understanding the technology, building projects, and educating people about it.

Ethereum [ETH] notes unprecedented hike, thanks to its…

Weekly crypto asset flow has these profit-making statistics

Bitcoin, Ethereum have this new tale for risk-averse investors

Signs of life? LINK’s dormant addresses could have this role to play now

Ethereum’s [ETH] latest debate focuses on PoW v. PoS with players choosing sides

Assessing how and why CryptoPunks is not out of the game yet

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

Comment *

Name *

Email *

Website

Save my name, email, and website in this browser for the next time I comment.

Δ document.getElementById( “ak_js_1” ).setAttribute( “value”, ( new Date() ).getTime() );

Ads

Disclaimer: AMBCrypto’s content is meant to be informational in nature and should not be interpreted as investment advice. Trading, buying or selling cryptocurrencies should be considered a high-risk investment and every reader is advised to do their own research before making any decisions.

source