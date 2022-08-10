NASA sounding rocket launch scrubbed – Shore Daily News

Select Page
Aug 9, 2022
The planned launch of a NASA sounding rocket from the Wallops Flight Facility was scrubbed Tuesday evening.
According to NASA, the launch of the Terrier-Improved Malemute sounding rocket was scrubbed due to unfavorable wind conditions and sea state.
The next launch opportunity is Wednesday, Aug. 10, with the same window opening at 5:30 p.m. EDT.
