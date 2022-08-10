AMP Dives as Binance.US Unveils Its Delisting Following the SEC Claim that It is a Security – Cryptonews

Ads



AMP, the native token of the Amp blockchain, has extended losses following news that Binance.US, the US arm of major crypto exchange Binance, would delist the coin due to the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC)’s claim that it is a security.

At 13:02 UTC, AMP is trading at USD 0.00812, down 10% in a day. It’s also down 4% in a week, 11% in a month, 88% in a year, and 93% since its June 2021 all-time high.

Binance.US announced that it will delist the AMP token “out of an abundance of caution” after the SEC alleged AMP was security last month in an investigation against US-based crypto exchange Coinbase. As reported, Coinbase has refuted the claim.

“Last week, the [SEC] filed securities fraud charges against a former employee of Coinbase, among others,” Binance.US said. “In its suit, the SEC named nine digital assets that it alleges are securities. Of those nine tokens, only Amp (AMP) is listed on the Binance.US platform.”

The exchange added that the delisting will go into effect on August 15, 2022, adding that trading of AMP may resume at some point in the future once there is more clarity around the classification of AMP.

Per its website, Amp is an “extensible platform” that can be used to collateralize asset transfers, while AMP is “a universal collateral token designed to facilitate fast and efficient transfers for any real-world application.” The team behind it claims that the coin “provides speed without compromising on security.”

Meanwhile, Lee Reiners, executive director of the Global Financial Markets Center at Duke University, told Roll Call that he does not see the SEC filing complaints against exchanges until a court has weighed in on whether the tokens in question are in fact securities.

“They’ll wait and then if the court agrees with them, of course at that point the exchanges themselves will be forced to register,” Reiners was quoted as saying.

