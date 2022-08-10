IFM Investors Pty Ltd Boosts Stake in Alphabet Inc. (NASDAQ:GOOG) – Defense World

Ads

Posted by admin on Aug 3rd, 2022

IFM Investors Pty Ltd lifted its stake in Alphabet Inc. (NASDAQ:GOOG – Get Rating) by 37.6% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 52,701 shares of the information services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 14,409 shares during the period. Alphabet accounts for approximately 2.3% of IFM Investors Pty Ltd’s holdings, making the stock its 5th largest holding. IFM Investors Pty Ltd’s holdings in Alphabet were worth $147,193,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in GOOG. CWM LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Alphabet in the 4th quarter valued at about $12,096,000. Qube Research & Technologies Ltd grew its holdings in shares of Alphabet by 18.8% in the 4th quarter. Qube Research & Technologies Ltd now owns 21,849 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $63,222,000 after acquiring an additional 3,459 shares in the last quarter. Centaurus Financial Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Alphabet by 4.1% in the 4th quarter. Centaurus Financial Inc. now owns 1,090 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $3,154,000 after acquiring an additional 43 shares in the last quarter. Affiance Financial LLC grew its holdings in shares of Alphabet by 20.0% in the 4th quarter. Affiance Financial LLC now owns 996 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $2,882,000 after acquiring an additional 166 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Capital Investment Advisory Services LLC grew its holdings in shares of Alphabet by 3.2% in the 4th quarter. Capital Investment Advisory Services LLC now owns 2,934 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $8,490,000 after acquiring an additional 90 shares in the last quarter. 31.20% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Shares of NASDAQ:GOOG opened at $115.90 on Wednesday. The stock has a market cap of $1.53 trillion, a PE ratio of 21.56, a PEG ratio of 1.89 and a beta of 1.07. The company’s fifty day moving average is $155.61 and its 200 day moving average is $138.87. Alphabet Inc. has a 52 week low of $102.21 and a 52 week high of $152.10. The company has a quick ratio of 2.78, a current ratio of 2.81 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06.

Alphabet (NASDAQ:GOOG – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, July 26th. The information services provider reported $1.21 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $26.24 by ($25.03). Alphabet had a return on equity of 28.65% and a net margin of 25.89%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $27.26 EPS. Research analysts anticipate that Alphabet Inc. will post 5.2 earnings per share for the current year.

Several brokerages have recently weighed in on GOOG. Wedbush restated an “outperform” rating on shares of Alphabet in a report on Wednesday, April 20th. Raymond James decreased their price objective on Alphabet from $159.00 to $143.00 and set a “maintains” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, July 27th. Itau BBA Securities began coverage on Alphabet in a report on Tuesday, July 26th. They issued a “market perform” rating for the company. Guggenheim decreased their price objective on Alphabet to $130.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, July 27th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group set a $150.00 price target on Alphabet in a report on Wednesday, July 27th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and eighteen have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $157.71.

In other news, major shareholder 2021 Gp L.L.C. Gv bought 13,528 shares of Alphabet stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 24th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $33.72 per share, with a total value of $456,164.16. Following the completion of the purchase, the insider now owns 593,402 shares in the company, valued at approximately $20,009,515.44. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. In other Alphabet news, major shareholder 2021 Gp L.L.C. Gv bought 13,528 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 24th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $33.72 per share, for a total transaction of $456,164.16. Following the acquisition, the insider now directly owns 593,402 shares in the company, valued at $20,009,515.44. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, SVP Philipp Schindler sold 3,834 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, July 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $2,182.62, for a total transaction of $8,368,165.08. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now owns 12,676 shares in the company, valued at $27,666,891.12. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders sold 6,737 shares of company stock worth $11,549,847. 12.99% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Alphabet Inc provides various products and platforms in the United States, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Asia-Pacific, Canada, and Latin America. It operates through Google Services, Google Cloud, and Other Bets segments. The Google Services segment offers products and services, including ads, Android, Chrome, hardware, Gmail, Google Drive, Google Maps, Google Photos, Google Play, Search, and YouTube.



