Online Streaming Services Market Size to Grow by USD 191.72 bn, Netflix Inc. and Amazon.com Inc. Among Key Vendors – Technavio – PR Newswire

Aug 08, 2022, 22:50 ET

NEW YORK, Aug. 8, 2022 /PRNewswire/ — The online streaming services market is fragmented. Vendors are deploying growth strategies such as offering advanced products or expanding their businesses to new regions to compete in the market.

The online streaming services market size is expected to grow by USD 191.72 from 2020 to 2025. In addition, the growth momentum of the market will accelerate at a CAGR of 18.74% during the forecast period.

Alibaba Group Holding Ltd., Amazon.com Inc., Baidu Inc., Balaji Telefilms Ltd., ErosSTX Global Corp., iflix Ltd., Netflix Inc., Spotify Technology SA, Tencent Holdings Ltd., and The Walt Disney Co., among others, are the main players in the market. The key offerings of some of these vendors are listed below:

The rising penetration of smartphones and easy access to the internet are driving the online streaming services market growth. However, factors such as concerns pertaining to video piracy may challenge the market growth.

The online video streaming segment will contribute the highest market share growth during the forecast period. The increasing adoption of devices such as smartphones, tablets, and smart TVs is fueling the growth of the global online video market. These devices provide consumers with easy access to video streaming services. Online video streaming services are mainly used for entertainment. However, they can also be used by educators to connect, reach, and educate students and organizations for training and development.

Online Streaming Services Market Scope

Report Coverage

Details

Page number

120

Base year

2020

Forecast period

2021-2025

Growth momentum & CAGR

Accelerate at a CAGR of 18.74%

Market growth 2021-2025

USD 191.72 billion

Market structure

Fragmented

YoY growth (%)

18.00

Regional analysis

North America, Europe, APAC, South America, and MEA

Performing market contribution

North America at 33%

Key consumer countries

US, China, UK, Japan, and Germany

Competitive landscape

Leading companies, competitive strategies, consumer engagement scope

Companies profiled

Alibaba Group Holding Ltd., Amazon.com Inc., Baidu Inc., Balaji Telefilms Ltd., ErosSTX Global Corp., iflix Ltd., Netflix Inc., Spotify Technology SA, Tencent Holdings Ltd., and The Walt Disney Co.

Market Dynamics

Parent market analysis, Market growth inducers and obstacles, Fast-growing and slow-growing segment analysis, COVID 19 impact and future consumer dynamics, and market condition analysis for the forecast period.

Customization purview

If our report has not included the data that you are looking for, you can reach out to our analysts and get segments customized.

Technavio is a leading global technology research and advisory company. Their research and analysis focus on emerging market trends and provides actionable insights to help businesses identify market opportunities and develop effective strategies to optimize their market positions. With over 500 specialized analysts, Technavio’s report library consists of more than 17,000 reports and counting, covering 800 technologies, spanning across 50 countries. Their client base consists of enterprises of all sizes, including more than 100 Fortune 500 companies. This growing client base relies on Technavio’s comprehensive coverage, extensive research, and actionable market insights to identify opportunities in existing and potential markets and assess their competitive positions within changing market scenarios.

