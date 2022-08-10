Man Claiming to Be Abducted by Aliens 50 Years Ago Was Warned about Covid-19, WW 3 – News18

Ads

Last Updated: February 23, 2022, 08:00 IST

(Credits: Reuters)

They say that truth is stranger than fiction and the phrase cannot be validated more than by the story of Calvin Parker, who is renowned for claiming to have been a victim and a survivor of the famed Pascagoula alien abduction in 1973. After years of not having shared with the world the “visions” that he had during his abduction, he has now made shocking revelations that can rival any sci-fi post-apocalyptic fiction. A fisherman by profession, 68-year old Calvin recently spoke about having been warned of COVID-19 during his abduction by aliens 50 years back. He has referred to COVID-19 as “The plague”. According to a report by The Mirror, Calvin claims that all his visions are coming true. When he was a teenager, he believed a UFO landed near the banks of a river in Pascagoula, Mississippi. Calvin, who was 19 at the time, stated that he and a companion were grabbed by bizarre creatures with lobster-like claws and carrot-like noses and ears.

Calvin said the aliens showed him terrible events from humanity’s past and also said that there is a plague going on right now about which the aliens warned him. While the world has seen numerous plagues, this one, according to him, gets “even worse”. Getting increasingly cryptic with his words, he said, “It was caused by mankind which is very bad because God is going to teach us a lesson and stay out of it before he steps back in”.

He even went on to say that the plague will kill millions, cause food shortages around the world, and turn survivors into barbaric scavengers who would kill just to survive.

He also talked about having had a vision about World War 3 and that no nation will remain unaffected. The war will turn the world into a toxic wasteland where no crop would grow again.

“In my vision I have seen people’s skin melt off their body,” Calvin said. All this sounds terrifyingly disturbing, more so in the wake of the ongoing Russia-Ukraine tensions.

But then he boldly predicted that humanity will turn a corner, with everyone reuniting and healing “slowly but surely.”

“In my opinion, politicians are a bunch of idiots who neglect what is best for our planet and the entire human race,” he concluded, reiterating that he did not make up any of the visions.

“Calvin finds it very difficult to talk about this aspect of his encounter, calling it a curse,” said British UFO investigator Philip Mantle, who published Calvin’s book, Pascagoula – The Closest Encounter. Calvin underwent regressive hypnosis with Budd Hopkins, the world’s foremost expert on alien abductions, to release memories buried deep within his subconscious.

Calvin also said that he hopes that his visions never come true and it can be safely said that we are all on the same page with him here.

