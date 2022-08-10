Buy a Dream House With Bitcoin In the Idyllic Caribbean Valley of Puerto Rico – Sponsored Bitcoin News – Bitcoin News

Ads

At one point in every crypto enthusiast’s life he or she has envisioned buying their dream mansion, with Bitcoin. What was once a fantasy is now a reality with the listing of this exquisite, ultra modern, 2-story, 5-bedroom mansion in the heart of the Caribbean.

A life of Paradise in a Caribbean Hidden Valley

This unique luxury property is being sold through ArroyoLaRue Realty, and is nestled in the stunning “Hidden valley” of Guaynabo, Puerto Rico. Situated in the serene Valle Escondido Estates of Guaynabo. The Idyllic, luscious landscape offers a sense of privacy with beautiful natural resources right on its doorstep and the center of San Juan metro only a short drive away.

With the sale of this listing the lucky buyer will acquire not just a stunning, unique property in a tropical location, but a lifestyle and tax benefits befitting that of one of the celebrities that live just a stone’s throw away. Let’s get into it!

Opening the Door: A Look Inside the Dream Mansion

The first thing that hits you when you pull up to the driveway is the size of the property. The sprawling 2-story, 5-bedroom, 9014 sq ft mansion rests on an impressive 0.85 of an acre. After parking in the spacious four-car garage the front door opens and you are greeted with a beautifully expansive open-plan Atrium with a 180 degree mezzanine balcony above.

The atrium is ideally set-up as a spacious reception area to entertain guests but could just as easily become a comfortable place for a family, couple or group to gather, relax, read a book or just survey the beauty of the garden and pool terrace. It is obvious that the architect has chosen to emphasize space with the design as the open-plan room clocks an impressive 59ft in length.



Are You Not Entertained?

For the socialite or entertainer this property really excels. The atrium leads westward into an elongated dining area more than sufficient to entertain 10 guests for dinner parties. The entire rear wall of the main room (on both floors) is complimented by a cascade of floor-to-ceiling window bays that gives anyone at the rear of the property a crystal-clear view of the sumptuous garden and pool terrace area.

Adjacent to the dining area is a kitchen that would make any budding chef giddy with anticipation. Two fully equipped guest bathrooms border the dining area which opens up to a beautiful 50ft pool terrace making dinner parties an attractive proposition. The 20ft pool is accompanied by sun loungers for working on that tan and an elegant stone staircase grants pool-goers access down to the main garden.

The east side of the first floor features the first ensuite bedroom, an additional bathroom, a fully equipped office and the piece de resistance: a 60x18ft games room, complete with bar, foosball table, pool table, and even a state-of-the-art golf simulator. Quite the dream for any golf enthusiast and a great opportunity to secretly hit a few balls at home before a more challenging

Proposition at one of the PGA-level links that the area has to offer.



Spectacular Second Story

An oak staircase from the atrium leads to the second floor bridge hallway and balcony, and with the lofted ceiling there is a perfect view of the ground level. The bridge hallway is perfectly spaced to allow some distance between the east and the west sides of the floor separating the luxurious master bedroom from the two ensuite double bedrooms where guests would most likely stay.

The master bedroom suite and the hallway have separate balconies in keeping with the conscious choice to give the master suite as much privacy from the rest of the house as possible, without feeling segregated. The master suite even has a smaller hang-out room at the entrance, ideal for a small film viewing or gatherings.

Across the hallway is a similarly cozy chill-out space for guests staying in either of the two adjacent ensuite bedrooms. Including ensuites, the property has an incredible 7 bathrooms, so sharing will be a thing of the past, regardless of how many of you there are.



The Culture, Cuisine, and Calm of San Juan

Guaynabo (and its neighboring municipalities) make up the San Juan area, right on the doorstep of the nation’s capital city of the same name. The region sits on the island’s Atlantic coast with a dazzling line of buildings, exotic nightclubs and casinos on the Isla Verde beach fronts.

San Juan boasts a vast array of social, cultural, culinary, aquatic and natural offerings befitting that of a much larger city. For the shopaholic there are dozens of upscale designer stores in the luxury Mall of San Juan, but if chiq or quirky is more your thing then you’re sure to find something in the old San Juan area.

The Old San Juan preserves a beautiful area of cobblestoned roads, colorful Spanish colonial buildings and 16th-century landmarks such as the impressive La Fortaleza fortress, and the Paseo de la Princesa bayside promenade. The capital is also the largest private harbor in the Caribbean with watersports and boats proving popular in the past times for the more affluent.

Golf is also really big in the region with numerous Championship golf courses at Royal Isabela, Dorado Beach and Coco Beach; all of which are currently in use by the pros who are playing in the prestigious Puerto Rico Open (PGA Tour).

For those with a refined palette San Juan is also home to not one, but two Michelin star restaurants in 1919, and Marmalade: two very different but very excellent establishments. Marmalade, located in Old San Juan is unique in its creativity and execution of dishes, with a natural and creative blend of eclectic and nutritionally inspired ingredients.

Or, if you favor a more traditional dining experience you can take a 10 min drive down the waterfront, past the Castillo San Cristobal to 1919 restaurant in the luxurious Condado Vanderbilt. There, you are sure to be blown away by stunning ocean views, and a floor-to-ceiling glass cellar containing a ludacris 1500-bottle, 330-selection wine inventory and the internationally known menu of Chef Juan José Cuevas; who serves eclectic American plates matched perfectly by the restaurant’s award-winning wine selector.

Join the Lifestyle of the Rich & Famous

Whatever your passion in life, San Juan will surely offer you the chance to quench it. For the people who move to this exotic city, it is not just about location and surroundings but the lifestyle that they fall in love with. After all, beautiful properties and exotic locations can be found throughout the world, but there is more on offer here that is readily apparent.

More recently, celebrities, actors, and the super wealthy have been flocking to Puerto Rico to take advantage of the nation’s significant tax breaks, that extend to both regular income and cryptocurrency protists. Last year famous Youtuber Logan Paul purchased a similar mansion in the region, and Sicario star Benicio Del Toro, and A-lister Jennifer Lopez already own properties in the region

With more people coming in to take advantage of the tax and crypto friendly laws in Puerto Rico dream mansions like this one will become even hotter properties than they already are. This magnificent property is so much more than brick and mortar in a well placed location. It offers the buyer a rare opportunity for a lifestyle befitting that of the rich and famous. All you have to do is to get in touch by email with the seller for the chance to own this dream property.

Disclaimer: The property owner will undergo any required legal processes associated with selling the property for Bitcoin in accordance with Puerto Rican law. Bitcoin recipient information will be provided on the date of sale. The property is unfurnished, all images are digital representations.

Contact Info

Contact Name: Christopher LaRue

Contact Email:Christopher@arroyolarue.com





