Want to play games on the Netflix app? How to log in and other details here | Mint – Mint

Netflix has rolled out its mobile games globally to members with Android devices

Netflix has launched its first mobile games worldwide. “Whether you’re craving a casual game you can start from scratch or an immersive experience that lets you dig deeper into your favourite stories, we want to begin to build a library of games that offers something for everyone. We’re in the early days of creating a great gaming experience, and we’re excited to take you on this journey with us,” Netflix has announced.

Netflix subscribers can play these games

To begin with, five mobile games are included for Netflix subscribers:

1) Stranger Things: 1984

2) Stranger Things 3: The Game

3) Card Blast

4) Teeter Up

5) Shooting Hoops

Here’s how you can access Netflix Games:

Netflix mobile games are currently only available on Android devices

Login to the Netflix app

Access Netflix Games from the homepage or the games tab

Select the game you want to play

Download the game via your device’s app store

Play the game through the Netflix app



Will you have to pay for playing games on the Netflix app?

However, to sign in and play the game, a Netflix membership is required. After downloading the games, they are available to play at any time. You just tap-to-play them within the Netflix app or on the home screen of your Android device.

No internet connection required

While some mobile games may require an internet connection, others will be available to play offline, to make those long trips and areas with bad Wi-Fi a lot more tolerable.

Netflix mobile games available in many languages

Netflix mobile games are available in many languages. So your games will automatically default to the preference set in your Netflix profile. If your language is not yet available, games will default to English.



