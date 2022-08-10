Deals: Apple's 24-Inch iMac (8-Core, 256GB) Drops to Record Low Price of $1349.99 on Amazon – MacRumors

Ads

Apple’s 24-inch iMac (8-Core GPU, 256GB) has dropped to $1,349.99 on Amazon today, down from $1,499.00. This sale is available in three colors, which are all in stock and ready to ship: Yellow, Orange, and Purple.

The deal price will not appear until you add the iMac to your cart and head to the checkout screen, at which time Amazon will apply a $100 coupon to the order. Compared to previous sales, this is a match of the all-time low price on this model.

You can keep track of ongoing sales on Apple’s iMac line by visiting our Best iMac Deals guide. There, we keep track of the best iMac offers from Amazon, Adorama, B&H Photo, and other retailers, so be sure to check back often if you’re shopping for an iMac for the first time, or thinking of upgrading.

