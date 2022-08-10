Park Avenue Securities LLC Acquires 586 Shares of Alphabet Inc. (NASDAQ:GOOGL) – Defense World

Ads

Posted by admin on Jul 25th, 2022

Park Avenue Securities LLC increased its holdings in Alphabet Inc. (NASDAQ:GOOGL – Get Rating) by 7.7% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 8,176 shares of the information services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 586 shares during the period. Park Avenue Securities LLC’s holdings in Alphabet were worth $22,739,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Norges Bank bought a new position in Alphabet during the fourth quarter valued at $14,477,662,000. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC bought a new position in Alphabet during the fourth quarter valued at $1,680,864,000. Fundsmith LLP bought a new position in Alphabet during the fourth quarter valued at $1,214,138,000. Invesco Ltd. grew its holdings in Alphabet by 14.1% during the fourth quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 2,292,059 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $6,640,190,000 after purchasing an additional 283,907 shares during the period. Finally, State Street Corp grew its holdings in Alphabet by 1.4% during the fourth quarter. State Street Corp now owns 11,252,792 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $32,599,789,000 after purchasing an additional 157,280 shares during the period. 41.70% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

In other news, Director Ann Mather sold 20 shares of Alphabet stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, June 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $2,383.32, for a total transaction of $47,666.40. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 565 shares in the company, valued at $1,346,575.80. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. In other news, major shareholder 2021 Gp L.L.C. Gv acquired 255,647 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 10th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $34.65 per share, for a total transaction of $8,858,168.55. Following the acquisition, the insider now directly owns 479,695 shares in the company, valued at $16,621,431.75. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, Director Ann Mather sold 20 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, June 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $2,383.32, for a total transaction of $47,666.40. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 565 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,346,575.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 5,739 shares of company stock worth $12,616,323. Insiders own 11.44% of the company’s stock.

GOOGL has been the subject of several research reports. UBS Group reduced their price objective on Alphabet from $180.00 to $132.50 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, June 16th. Guggenheim dropped their target price on Alphabet from $167.50 to $150.00 in a research report on Wednesday, April 27th. Canaccord Genuity Group dropped their target price on Alphabet from $175.00 to $165.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, April 27th. Evercore ISI dropped their target price on Alphabet from $175.00 to $165.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, April 27th. Finally, MKM Partners dropped their target price on Alphabet from $165.00 to $140.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, July 18th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, thirty-four have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $158.36.

Shares of GOOGL opened at $107.90 on Monday. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $154.58 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $139.70. Alphabet Inc. has a one year low of $101.88 and a one year high of $151.55. The firm has a market capitalization of $71.05 billion, a PE ratio of 19.52, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.12 and a beta of 1.10. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06, a current ratio of 2.87 and a quick ratio of 2.85.

Alphabet (NASDAQ:GOOGL – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, April 26th. The information services provider reported $1.23 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.28 by ($0.05). Alphabet had a net margin of 27.57% and a return on equity of 30.18%. The business had revenue of $56.02 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $56.17 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $1.31 earnings per share. On average, analysts anticipate that Alphabet Inc. will post 5.37 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Alphabet Inc provides various products and platforms in the United States, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Asia-Pacific, Canada, and Latin America. It operates through Google Services, Google Cloud, and Other Bets segments. The Google Services segment offers products and services, including ads, Android, Chrome, hardware, Gmail, Google Drive, Google Maps, Google Photos, Google Play, Search, and YouTube.



