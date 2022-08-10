Tesla Stock Not A Buy Despite 42% Revenue Growth – Forbes

Ads

Tesla has made a big contribution to the world by showing that electric vehicles are a viable substitute for gas-powered ones. What’s more, Tesla has become a fast-growing profitable company — defying those who sold short its stock.

Nevertheless, despite its rapid second quarter revenue growth, I see four reasons to avoid buying Tesla stock:

If you want your stock to go up, you should beat expectations and raise guidance. Tesla’s performance along these lines was mixed in the second quarter.

Tesla revenues fell short of expectations while adjusted earnings exceeded them. According to CNBC, Tesla reported a 42% increase in revenue to $16.93 billion — $170 million short of expectations tracked by Refinitiv. Tesla’s adjusted earnings per share of $2.27 were a whopping 25% higher than Wall Street estimates.

Tesla’s soft guidance remained unchanged. The company still expects to achieve “50% average annual growth in vehicle deliveries [over a] multi-year horizon,” noted CNBC.

I think investors were expecting Tesla to lower that guidance. For example, Gene Munster of Loup Ventures said, “They are maintaining their 50% growth rate, which is a bit of a surprise. I thought they might back off from that,” noted Bloomberg.

Tesla stock — which trades 40% below its all-time high last November — is up 2.8% in July 21 pre-market trade.

Tesla seems to have more demand for its products than it can satisfy.

In a letter to shareholders, Tesla noted that its newest plants — in Germany and Texas — are aiming to increase production. However, doing so will depend on Tesla’s ability to launch new vehicles — for example, it intends to start delivering its Cybertruck in mid-2023 — and improve its supply chains.

Sadly, semiconductor and parts shortages got worse in the second quarter. Shortages of supplies and labor and logistical problems kept factories from running at full capacity. Its supply chain woes included inflation uncertainty, Russia’s brutal invasion of Ukraine, and Covid outbreaks in China — resulting in temporary shutdowns in Tesla’s Shanghai plant, noted CNBC.

While Tesla expressed hope that commodity prices would drop in the next year or so, the price of lithium seems to be on the rise. As CEO Elon Musk said, “The processing of lithium is insane. [Entrepreneurs who run lithium processing facilities] can’t lose. It’s a license to print money,” reported CNBC.

My guess is that Tesla will continue to be at the mercy of forces beyond its control when it comes to solving its supply chain problems.

Despite Tesla’s significant price increases, its margins fell during the quarter.

Tesla deliveries rose 27% to 254,695 in the quarter compared to the year before — though that represented an 18% decline from the first quarter.

That 27% volume growth suggests that in order to reach the 42% increase in revenue it reported, Tesla must have raised its prices. Musk said that the company had raised prices several times.

How much did prices rise? Bernstein Research noted that the price of a Tesla’s Model Y compact sport-utility vehicle ordered in June 2022 was about $68,000 — 26% higher than it was a year before, according to the Wall Street Journal.

Overall, I estimate that Tesla’s average vehicle price increased 13%. By dividing Tesla’s automotive revenues by its deliveries, I estimate that between the second quarter of 2021 and 2022 Tesla’s average vehicle price rose from $50,700 to $57,330.

Sadly for investors, those price increases were not enough to keep its automotive profit margins from falling. Its 27.9% second quarter margin was five percentage points lower than in the first quarter and half a percentage point below its second quarter 2021 margin.

My concern is that if Tesla keeps raising its prices, the number of people who can afford to pay such high prices will diminish. That — and competition from rivals making less expensive vehicles — could reduce demand for Tesla vehicles.

Tesla does have plenty of cash — $18.3 billion worth at the end of June, according to its quarterly report — but its operations consume a significant amount of cash. So Tesla raised more by selling the bulk of its bitcoin holdings.

Musk referred to Tesla’s new factories in Texas and Germany as “gigantic money furnaces.” Nevertheless, the company added $847 million to its cash and cash equivalents in the second quarter.

How so? In early 2021, Tesla announced that it had purchased $1.5 billion worth of Bitcoin — at a price “above $30,000,” according to the Washington Post. During the second quarter of 2022, Musk said that Tesla had sold 75% of its Bitcoin stash — which contributed $936 million to its cash pile.

Musk cited uncertainty regarding the duration of Chinese Covid lockdowns for the Bitcoin sales so he said “it was important for us to maximize our cash position,” reported CNBC.

If Tesla’s factories continue to incinerate money, it is unclear what rabbits Musk will be able to pull out of Tesla’s hat to come up with more cash to fuel them — maybe, sell his dogecoin?

Beyond Bitcoin, another of Musk’s extra curricular activities is contracting to buy Twitter and then trying to back out of the deal.

A combination of court rulings and negotiations between Musk and Twitter will determine how much it will cost Musk to get out of paying $44 billion for the social media network he no longer wants to own.

As of June 6, Musk intended to finance the $44 billion deal with $33.5 billion in equity funding. Some $7 billion of that funding would come from “venture capital firms, tech moguls, cryptocurrency companies, sovereign wealth funds, property firms and mutual funds,” according to Forbes Advisor.

Who knows what will happen to this deal? This leaves Tesla shareholders with uncertainty about how much of Musk’s $33.5 billion commitment to the deal — were he to buy Twitter at the contracted price — would come from Tesla shares he would need to sell in the open market.

3.2% of Tesla’s sales are sold short. While I would not join these short sellers, the four challenges I outlined above make it difficult for Tesla to achieve the kind of expectations-beating sales and profit growth needed to propel its stock upward.

