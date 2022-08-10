Google's Android 13 Beta 3.2 Update Fixes Number of Bugs – Droid Life

Home Latest News Google's Android 13 Beta 3.2 Update Fixes Number of Bugs – Droid...

Google's Android 13 Beta 3.2 Update Fixes Number of Bugs

Aabha Sharma
This newest Android 13 Beta 3 has certainly had issues that Google has deemed serious enough to address in a quick manner. After releasing a quick Android 13 Beta 3.1 fixer last week, Google is back again today with an Android 13 Beta 3.2 update.
The update is again a fixer that addresses a number of bugs, including the back gesture not working correctly, the At A Glance settings page being weird, the microphone turning on and off unexpectedly, and apps crashing, like Google Photos.
Here’s the full list of Android 13 Beta 3.2 fixes:
The build is rolling out as TPB3.220610.004 and the new OTA and factory image files are already available for the Pixel 4, Pixel 4a, Pixel 5, Pixel 5a, and Pixel 6 lines. If you are in the Android Beta program, this update should be delivered over-the-air.
Release date: June 16, 2022
Build: TPB3.220610.004
Emulator support: x86 (64-bit), ARM (v8-A)
Security patch level: June 2022
Google Play services: 22.18.19
Feel free to grab that update right away. For instructions on how to flash a factory image, here you go. For instructions on how to flash an OTA .zip file, here you go.

source

Aabha Sharma

