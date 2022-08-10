The two Instagram-famous miniature dachshunds completing all the Wainwrights | News and Star – News & Star

Ads

LOKI and Luna, two mini dachshunds, are on a mission to complete all the Wainwrights with their ‘parents’ Gracie and Brandon.

Loki is 10 months and Luna is 6 months. Loki went home Christmas Eve and Luna went to her ‘forever hom’e in May after being rehomed as she was being attacked by her previous owners’ family dog.

Luna was very nervous and timid at firs,t so her family took her on smaller walks around Buttermere and it helped her come out of her shell.

The doggies at Buttermere after a long hike

Luna and Loki’s owner Gracie spoke about her dogs and their adventures saying: “Getting the dogs has massively changed my life. I would never have dreamed of going for walks alone but now I look forward to it and get excited to meet new dogs and owners!

“I was diagnosed with ADHD earlier this year and have struggled a lot with my mental health, the dogs have helped me keep to a routine which has had a huge impact on my health as well as giving me the confidence to go out and meet new people.

“If I’m ever having a bad day I know as soon as I see them they’ll cheer me up and I hope by sharing photos and videos of them on Instagram that they may also brighten someone else’s day.”

Loki and Luna have nailed their golden hour photos

Luna and Loki have quite the following on social media. Unfortunately their Instagram was ‘hacked’ but owners Gracie and Brandon have made a new account to bring some positivity to Instagram.

They also want to inspire people to try walking the fells themselves, saying: “A lot of people assume you have to be really fit but that is definitely not the case and by seeing two mini dachshunds walking up them I hope it shows people that they too could conquer the fells.”

The two pups after completing Castle Crag

The family have completed seven Wainwrights with Loki and three with Luna. They are aiming to complete them all but are not setting a deadline on this mission.

Check out Loki and Luna in action at @lokiluna.inthelakedistrict on Instagram.

