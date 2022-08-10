ITV Hub To Stop Working On Some Freeview Devices – Cord Busters

Ads

ITV Hub, the streaming app from ITV that offers catch-up and on-demand shows and box-sets, will stop working on a few older Freeview devices, from September 28, 2022.

This is due to ITV upgrading their content protection technology, and ahead of ITV Hub being replaced by ITVX, the new streaming service from ITV.

The upgrade, however, is incompatible with some devices, mostly older Smart TVs, from brands such as Hisense and TCL (see the full list below).

Last year, the same thing happened with a few older YouView boxes, when ITV Hub was no longer supported on them due to similar content protection upgrades.

ITV Hub is normally available on a large number of streaming devices like the Amazon Fire TV and Roku, as well as on Freeview Play boxes and TVs, and connected Freesat set-top boxes.

The app relies on broadband, and you can use it to stream ITV’s live channels, or to watch programmes on demand.

Later this year (in November, most likely) ITV Hub will be replaced by a new streaming service – ITVX, which will include more than 15,000 hours of content (compared to 4,000 on ITV Hub), most for free (with adverts), as well as a premium tier that will add BritBox to the mix.



The plan is for the ITVX app to be available on every device that currently supports ITV Hub (as well as some new ones such as Sky Q), but devices that will stop supporting ITV Hub, will also not support ITVX when it launches.

This week, ITV announced that they’re “upgrading our technology to offer more content and better picture quality, and improve our overall app experience”.

Unfortunately, the technology is not supported by some device models and will no longer be compatible after September 28.

Until then, ITV Hub will continue to work – but after the cutoff date, it will either stop working on affected devices – or will continue to work for a while, but will no longer be supported or updated.

Those with affected devices should be seeing ITV Hub pop-ups on their screens, informing them of the upcoming change.

It’s important to note that the linear ITV Freeview channels – the ones you’re getting via an aerial – will not be affected by this change.



The only thing that will stop working, on the mentioned devices, is the broadband-based ITV Hub app.

The affected devices that will lose ITV Hub access on September 28 are:

Hisense MTK5657 – A Smart TV model from 2016.

TCL 6586 6 Series – Smart TVs from 2018.

Avtex – TVs and devices from 2016 onwards.

CTVE – TVs and devices from 2013 onwards.

If you still own one of the aforementioned devices, and ITV Hub stops working for you, there are a few places you can continue to use ITV’s streaming app.

The app is currently compatible with many other streaming devices, including:

Sky Q is unfortunately not supported, though it’s meant to support the upcoming ITVX app when it launches.

You can also access ITV Hub by going to its website directly on a computer browser.

For more updates, make sure you Subscribe to our free newsletter (and get our streaming TV cheatsheet).

Join Cord Busters’ weekly newsletter.

Please look for our confirmation email shortly.

Comment



Δ

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.

About The Editor



My name is Or Goren and I’ve been a personal finance writer for many years, as well as a long-time TV cord cutter and a tech enthusiast. Learn More.



*Some posts on Cord Busters contain Affiliate Links. Using those links to buy products or services may earn us a referral fee, at no extra cost to you. Additionally, as an Amazon Associate, we earn from qualifying purchases.

Work With Us • Privacy Policy • Earnings Disclaimer

Get Cord Buster’s Free UK TV Streaming Cheatsheet

FREE

Subscribe To Our Newsletter

Get TV And Tech News

Get Bonus Streaming TV Guide

source