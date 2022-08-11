How to Change Your Home Address on Google Maps – How-To Geek

Ads

Join 425,000 subscribers and get a daily digest of news, geek trivia, and our feature articles.

By submitting your email, you agree to the Terms of Use and Privacy Policy.

Mahesh Makvana is a freelance tech writer who specializes in writing how-to guides. He has been writing tech tutorials for over a decade now. He’s written for some of the prominent tech sites including MakeUseOf, MakeTechEasier, and Online Tech Tips. Read more…



Google Maps allows you to set a home address (and work address) so you can quickly find directions to and from your home. When you move, you should update it in Google Maps, too. We’ll show you how to do that.

By keeping your home address updated in Maps, you always get the right directions to and from your home. This helps you avoid getting directions to the wrong places.

Change the Home Address in Google Maps on Mobile

Change the Home Address in Google Maps on Desktop

RELATED: How to Find Your Direction of Travel Using Google Maps

On your iPhone, iPad, or Android phone, use the Google Maps app to change your home address.

Start by launching the Google Maps app on your phone. When the app opens, at the bottom, tap “Saved.”



On the “Saved” screen, scroll to the bottom. There, in the “Your Lists” section, tap “Labeled.”



The “Labeled” screen shows your labeled places. Here, next to “Home,” tap the three dots.



In the three-dots menu, tap “Edit Home.”



You will see a “Set Home” screen. At the top of this screen, tap the current address and clear it. Then type your new home address. Alternatively, drag the pin on the map and place it on your new home.

When that is done, at the bottom of the screen, tap “Save.”



And that’s it. Google Maps now has your new home address, and it will use it the next time you need directions to and from your home.

RELATED: How to Drop a Pin in Google Maps on Your Computer or Phone

On a Windows, Mac, Linux, or Chromebook computer, use the Google Maps site to update your home address.

Start by opening a web browser on your computer and accessing the Google Maps site. On the site, log in to your Google account.

After logging in, in the top-left corner of the Maps site, click the search box. Then type “Home” (without quotes) in the box but don’t press Enter.

In the search results, next to “Home,” click “Edit.”



Click the “Edit Home Address” field and remove the current address. Then type your new home address and click “Save.”



And you’re all set. You have successfully updated your home address in Google Maps.

Besides home, you can save other places in Google Maps, so it’s easier to find directions to those places. Try that out if you’re interested.

RELATED: How to Save Your Favorite Places in Google Maps

Facebook

Instagram

Twitter

LinkedIn

RSS Feed

The Best Free Tech Newsletter Anywhere

By submitting your email, you agree to the Terms of Use and Privacy Policy.

source

Ads