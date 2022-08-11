BGMI 2.1 update schedule for July 2022: Patch notes and release time for Android and iOS – Sportskeeda

Ads

BGMI’s new 2.1 update is set to introduce the fan favorite Ancient Secret mode. This has created a massive buzz in the Indian gaming community. The introduction of the update will bring an end to the month-long wait since the release of the beta variant.

Krafton recently released a video featuring popular streamers like Mazy, Shreeman Legend, Soul Aman, and Payal Gaming, who talked about the patch notes in the update. In addition, an announcement regarding the release date and time of the update was made by the developers.

1) Ancient Secret: Arise mode

The main attraction of the new update is the introduction of the Ancient Secret: Arise mode. It is set to blend several new features with some old but unique features. Here’s an overview of the same:

2) New Sniper Rifle – Lynx AMR

A powerful Sniper Rifle called the Lynx AMR is set to be added to BGMI in the new update. The weapon’s bullets can travel through vehicles and can knock down an enemy wearing a Level 3 vest or helmet.

3) Changes to weapons

Krafton has made the following changes to weapons in the new variant of BGMI:

4) Vehicle explosion

Previously, gamers would perish if they were close to a vehicle explosion. However, in the new 2.1 version, they will only get knocked down, giving them an opportunity to survive longer in the game.

5) Sound Training

A new Sound Training Mode will be incorporated in the 2.1 update, which will allow players to enhance their map awareness by training their ears to learn and locate the footsteps and gunshots around them.

Earlier today, Krafton took to the official website of BGMI to announce the release date and time of the new July update.

Android (Google Play): Starts rolling out between 12.30 pm – 6.30 pm IST on July 14

iOS (Apple App Store): Starts rolling out at 4.00 pm IST on July 14

Krafton has requested users to connect their devices to a Wi-Fi network as the update is large and will consume a significant amount of data. Furthermore, they have urged players to be patient as some devices might take longer to show the update.

