Irish author Marian Keyes leaves fans in stitches with first Instagram reel – FM104

Wednesday, August 10th, 2022 10:10am

By Amanda Flannery

Irish author Marian Keyes has left her fans in stitches after sharing her first Instagram reel.

The successful Irish novelist took to the social media platform on Monday to share an update on her health after contracting COVID-19 and to share her hilarious bra dilemma.

"Hello, I was very sick with the COVID, I was actually declared clinically dead right there in that bed," she joked.

"No word of a lie. Actually, lots of words of a lie, but I was sick."

The Rachel's Holiday writer went on to share a bra dilemma she was having with a backless dress, telling her 150,000 followers about the issue.

Eventually concluding that she was going to just go with a "normal bra", she said: "I no longer care. That's what dancing what death does to you. The things that used to matter don't matter anymore.

"Anyway, me bra is out and proud for all to see."

Fans of the Irish author were left in stitches and have been reacting to Keyes' first reel in the comments.

One fan wrote: "Oh Marian, I've never met you but I think you may be one of my favourite people."

"Love it! Thanks for the giggles," another replied.

While another follower commented: "The bra saga is hilarious! But sad about the near death experience, glad you're better."

