Best Phones at Visible (Summer 2022) – AndroidGuys

Shopping for a smartphone doesn’t have to be a difficult endeavor but we sometimes make it out to be one, don’t we?

Which phone is the right one for your needs? What if you’re working with a limited budget? What if you’re switching service providers and don’t know what’s available?

We field questions all the time friends, family members, readers and listeners. One of the most common topics is helping to determine which phone is the best one for them.

When dealing with the topic of which is the best phone at a particular carrier we often look at a number of things, including price, hardware specifications, version of software, and age.

Between these details we pare down the selection into a couple of options, typically spanning three levels: entry level, mid-range, and flagship. On occasion we’ll also find that a carrier offers a specialty or niches experience, too, such as folding, gaming, and productivity-based phones.

Below you’ll find our selection for the best phones available at Visible as of summer 2022. Note that these are not the top devices across the lineup; these are aimed at specific user types or budgets.

You don’t need to spend an arm and a leg to get a phone with all-day battery and a big screen. This one’s a solid performer that doesn’t pretend to be more than it is.

Some of our favorite features are the HD+ display, side-mounted fingerprint reader, headphone jack, and external memory card slot. It doesn’t have 5G connectivity but that might not matter to the target user. $160.

You simply can’t go wrong with an Android phone that comes from Google itself. It’s fast, secure, and super smart stuff, and is the best representation of what a handset’s capabilities.

Google’s Tensor chip is among the best performing processors on the market and brings about all sorts of great AI features. The multi-camera experience boasts Magic Eraser, Motion Blur, Real Tone, and one of the best Portrait Modes around.

There’s a lot of solid hardware under the hood, too, including a Titan security chip, plenty of memory and storage, and wireless charging. $600.

The tip of the spear for Samsung phones in 2022, this is the biggest and boldest version of the flagship line. You’ll get a massive screen that’s easy on the eyes and works with the included S Pen digital stylus, a tremendous 108-megapixel camera system, and tons of power.

The 5000mAh battery is generous, charges incredibly fast, and supports wireless power sharing. The One UI software built atop Android 12 is one of the best user experiences around. $1,200.

While these are our picks for the best Android phones available at Visible, we understand that budgets and needs are different for everyone.

Take a look around and you’ll see other options available. And don’t forget, you can likely bring your current phone or purchase one direct from a device manufacturer, too.

