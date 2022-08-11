The best back to school deals on Apple AirPods – CBS News

Watch CBS News
By carolin lehmann
August 9, 2022
Whether you’re shopping for your student, or are a student yourself, you may have your eyes peeled for a deal on Apple AirPods for the coming semester. Luckily, there are plenty of back-to-school deals on AirPods to be found right now at Amazon and Walmart.
Top products in this article:
Best Apple AirPods Pro deal at Amazon: Apple AirPods Pro, $180 (reduced from $249)
$100 AirPods deal: Apple AirPods (2nd generation), $100 (reduced from $159)
Switching to wireless headphones or earbuds can be a game changer for students. Say goodbye to being tethered by pesky headphone cords when joining Zoom meetings or listening to audiobooks with a new pair of Apple AirPods. Plus, active noise canceling comes in handy during those late night study sessions.
Below, you’ll find the best back-to-school deals on Apple AirPods, starting at just $100. Whether you’re looking for the AirPods Pro or the AirPods Max, there’s an earbud deal to be found ahead.
Apple AirPods are on sale now at Amazon and Walmart.
Just about any student will love these budget-minded Apple AirPods. They’re not the latest model, but they’re still one of the most sought-after earbud models on the market. These AirPods boast more than 24 hours total listening time (with the wireless charging case), a foolproof, one-tap setup for Apple device owners and a low-latency wireless connection (for full immersion when consuming movies and music).
The 2nd generation AirPods retail for $159 at Apple, but Walmart and Amazon currently have them in stock for $100.
Apple AirPods (2nd generation), $100 (reduced from $159)
The latest generation of Apple AirPods is a nice upgrade over the second-generation model. They support 3D spatial audio with dynamic head tracking. You get more listening time, too — up to 30 hours with the included MagSafe charging case.
At last look, third generation Apple AirPods were sold out at Amazon. Walmart has them in stock for $169, lower than Apple’s retail price of $179.
Apple AirPods (3rd generation), $169 (reduced from $179)
Upgrade your old AirPods to the Apple AirPods Pro, the Essentials bestselling model. These AirPods fit active noise cancelation technology, water resistance and hearing health tracking in a more-compact, better-fitting design. They’re also lauded for their great sound quality. But all this quality comes at a steep price — specifically $250. That’s why the discount we found at Amazon is a big deal.
Now on sale at Amazon and Walmart for $180, the Apple AirPods Pro are a great deal for those with some flexibility in their budget.
Apple AirPods Pro, $180 (reduced from $249)
Apple AirPods Max use active noise-cancellation technology to block out unwanted noise and feature a transparency mode so you can hear what you need to. These headphones feature 20 hours of listening and are compatible with Siri. They come in a variety of colors including blue, green, red and silver. All are currently on sale.
Apple AirPods Max, $479 (regularly $549)
Apple isn’t the only company that makes great earbuds and headphones. Check out these other headphones options, many of which are on sale now during the back-to-school season.
The Galaxy Buds2 feature active noise cancelation and ambient sound passthrough. These lightweight Samsung earbuds are built for those with an active lifestyle. Choose from four colors.
Samsung Galaxy Buds2 earbuds, $130 (reduced from $150)
You can save $70 right now on Amazon on Samsung Galaxy Live earbuds. Samsung designed these earbuds with 12 mm speakers, and gave them a form factor that allows them to deliver spacious sound quality. If you love live shows, you may want a pair.
Samsung Galaxy Live earbuds, $100 (reduced from $170)
If you’re partial to rock, folk or country, the bright-sounding, on-ear Beats Solo3 may be a good fit. These headphones support spatial audio (for a more-immersive listening experience), soft-ear foams (for comfort), and up to 40 hours of battery life on a single charge.
Beats Solo3, $131 (reduced from $200)
The Beats Studio3 headphones are currently on sale at Amazon. Price varies by color.
On top of their adaptive noise cancelation, the Beats Studio3 headphones feature real-time audio calibration. They’re fast-charging, and easy to connect with iOS and Android devices, too. This pair of headphones also supports spatial audio. And reviewers on Amazon rave about how the headphones feel comfortable even when they’ve been worn for hours.
Beats Studio3 wireless over-the-ear headphones (black), $200 and up (reduced from $350)
If you like to stay active, the Powerbeats Pro may be a better fit — literally. These wireless earbuds are designed with comfortable ear hooks for a secure fit (making them ideal for rigorous activities, such as running). They’re IPX4-rated for water resistance, too. They come in several different colors.
Powerbeats Pro, $180 (reduced from $250)
The Bose QuietComfort 35 Series 2 gaming headset is a great choice for those looking for a comfortable luxury headset. The headset includes a removable gaming module with a noise-rejecting boom mic. All this allows you to be heard loud and clear by the competition. The headset can be worn wirelessly, and features a built-in mic system that can make clear phone calls, even in noisy environments.
Bose QuietComfort 35 Series 2 gaming headset, $268 (regularly $329)
These Sony earbuds feature an HD-noise canceling processor, and 24-bit audio-signal processing. The earbuds offer up to 24 hours of battery life. If you missed a full charge, and you’re on the go, then you’re still good — that’s because these Sony buds only take 10 minutes to charge (to deliver you up to 90 minutes of play time).
Choose from two colors. Get the best deal on Amazon on the Sony WF-1000XM3 earbuds in black (pictured).
Sony WF-1000XM3 noise-canceling truly wireless earbuds (black), $178 (regularly $200)
Shop more Apple tech at Amazon right now for back to school. Many items are currently on sale.
The 10.2-inch iPad 9, released in 2021, is the most affordable of Apple’s iPad offerings. It offers a 8 MP wide-angle back camera, and a 12 MP ultra-wide-angle front camera. It boasts stereo speakers, too. This iPad is powered by a A13 Bionic chip. It boasts up to 10 hours of battery life, and is compatible with the Apple Pencil ($99) for drawing or note-taking.
Available in two colors; prices vary. The sale prices listed below are for the space gray iPad 9 with Wi-Fi-only connectivity.
Apple iPad 9 (64 GB) (space gray), $299 (reduced from $329)
Apple iPad 9 (256GB) (space gray), $399 (reduced from $479)
Want to protect your new tablet investment? Get the 64 GB Apple iPad 9 bundled with a two-year subscription to Apple’s protection plan, Apple Care+. That bundle’s on sale on Amazon, too!
Apple iPad 9 (64 GB) (silver) bundled with Apple Care+, $368 (reduced from $398)
Introduced in 2022, the 10.9-inch Apple iPad Air 5 is the latest in the lightweight iPad Air line. The iPad Air 5 offers performance up to 60% faster than the prior model thanks to Apple’s turbo-charged M1 chip. The device boasts a 12 MP wide-angle back camera that supports 4K video. It also offers touch ID, and Apple’s Liquid Retina display.
Available in five colors; prices vary. The sale prices listed below are for the space gray iPad Air 5 with Wi-Fi-only connectivity.
Apple iPad Air 5 (64 GB) (space gray), $559 (reduced from $599)
Apple iPad Air 5 (256 GB) (space gray), $679 (reduced from $749)
The iPad Mini 6 is a compact tablet with an 8.3-inch Liquid Retina display screen. Released in 2021, the Apple tablet is powered by an A15 Bionic chip with neural engine technology. It features a 12 MP wide-angle back camera, and a 12 MP ultra-wide-angle front camera. It boasts landscape stereo speakers.
Note that the Apple iPad Mini is not compatible with the Apple’s external Magic Keyboard. It can, however, be used with other Bluetooth-enabled external keyboards.
Normally available in four colors, Amazon’s stock has been very limited of late. The below price is the best we found for an in-stock Mini 6 at Walmart.
Apple iPad Mini 6 (64 GB), $409 and up
Apple iPad Mini 6, Wi-Fi + Cellular (64 GB), $599 (reduced from $649)
Apple’s high-end tablet, the iPad Pro, features an 11-inch Liquid Retina XDR display, a pro camera system and a Thunderbolt port for lightning-speed data transfers. Looking for a traditional laptop experience? It’s compatible with Apple’s Magic Keyboard.
Available in two colors; prices vary. The sale prices listed below are for the space gray iPad Pro 5 with Wi-Fi-only connectivity.
As with other iPad models, the iPad Pro 5 with cellular connectivity is more expensive than the Wi-Fi-only device. But if 5G is the connection you’re craving, then the extra expense may be worth it.
Apple iPad Pro 5 (128 GB) (space gray), $749 (reduced from $799)
Apple iPad Pro 5 (256 GB) (space gray), $849 (reduced from $899)
Amazon is currently offering a deal on the GPS version of the 4 mm Apple Watch Series 7. Choose from five available colors; price varies by color. The best deal is on the green Apple Watch 7.
Apple Watch Series 7 GPS (41 mm), $329 (regularly $400)
Right now, you can save on the larger, somewhat weightier 45 mm Apple Watch Series 7. Choose from four available colors for the GPS-only version.
Apple Watch Series 7 GPS (45 mm), $359 (regularly $429)
The Apple MagSafe Battery Pack magnetically attaches to your iPhone 12, iPhone 12 Pro, iPhone 13 or iPhone 13 Pro, providing a portable, wireless phone charge. If need be, your MagSafe Battery Pack and iPhone can be charged at the same time. Listed at $99 at Apple, you can save now by buying it on Amazon for $87.
Apple MagSafe Battery Pack, $87 (regularly $99)
