Paolo Banchero and Dejounte Murray exchange words on Instagram after viral Pro-Am dunk – Sporting News

Ads

The summer Pro-Ams are getting spicy!

Atlanta Hawks guard Dejounte Murray and Orlando Magic rookie Paolo Banchero hit the court in Tacoma, Washington on Sunday at the Zeke-End tournament, hosted by Isaiah Thomas, but the action spilled off the court and onto social media.

The pair, both originally from Seattle have been ever-present at Seattle’s summer runs, both turning out at Jamal Crawford’s CrawsOver just a week earlier, but tonight things got heated.

Murray gave Banchero an early ‘welcome to the league’ moment, hitting the No.1 pick in the 2022 NBA Draft with a highlight-reel pump fake, finishing with an alley-oop off the glass to himself.

…and he let the 19-year-old know all about it.

Dejounte Murray that’s sick 🤮 @DejounteMurray @isaiahthomas pic.twitter.com/kDyGsvUEYj

After Muray posted a clip of the dunk on Instagram, Banchero responded, telling the All-Star to ‘stop sending doubles’ before Murray hit back saying he had ‘lost all respect’.

Here’s the full back and forth between the pair.

Dejounte & Paolo’s latest IG posts 👀👀 pic.twitter.com/hB1s7FzlSE

With no love lost between them, circle your calendars for the first Hawks vs. Magic matchup of the season.

source