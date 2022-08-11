Terra (LUNA) hits all-time high: Why is LUNA crypto rising? – Kalkine Media

Events that impact markets, stocks, IPOs, commodities, forex from regional to international – We’ve got it all covered.
Your go-to page for detailed info on US-listed companies – from their origin to latest updates to contact information.
Seasoned investors or newbie traders, our financial education corner has something for everyone.
Most talked-about topics globally, and why they matter.
Terra (LUNA) hits all-time high: Why is LUNA crypto rising?
After completing his graduation in English literature, Rupam briefly worked in content management and digital marketing. At Kalkine, he writes on the US markets. His hobbies include composing songs and music….
Sanjeeb is a senior journalist who has been in the media for nearly two decades. He wrote on various topics, from politics, international relations, business to wildlife. At Kalkine, he writes on stock markets, companies, equities, and IPOs, etc….
The Terra (LUNA) crypto rose over 9% to an all-time high of US$106.14 early on Tuesday, while its one-day volume surged over 145%, in line with the market’s advances.
The global cryptocurrency market was up 2% to US$2.17 trillion at 9:24 am ET. According to CoinMarketCap.com. Bitcoin (BTC) rose 1.56% to US$47,958.73, while Ethereum (ETH) gained 3.68% to US$3,465.36 at the same time.
Also Read: What is Dripto (DRYP) crypto and why is it rising?
Terra was co-founded by Daniel Shin and Do Kwon in January 2018. It is a blockchain protocol, and it uses fiat-pegged stablecoins to power the price-stable global payments solutions.
It claims to ensure price stability by pegging itself with fiat currencies and incorporating Bitcoin’s censorship resistance for faster and more reasonable settlements.
Launched in April 2019, it provides stablecoins pegged to various currencies, including the US dollar, South Korean won, Mongolian tugrik, etc.
LUNA is the native token of Terra and is used in stabilizing the protocol’s stablecoin prices. It allows users to have a say in governance, voting rights and submit governance proposals.
The LUNA token is available on exchanges like Binance, OKX, FTX, etc.
Also Read: Corebridge Financial IPO: Know key details of AIG’s retirement business
Gains in the overall market helped Terra to rise. Investors’ interest in the token has been growing after the Singapore-based NGO Luna Foundation Guard (LFG) announced to buy US$3 billion worth of Bitcoin as extra security for Terra’s decentralized dollar-pegged stablecoin UST.
Meanwhile, Terra CEO Kwon confirmed Terra’s purchase of over US$1 billion worth of Bitcoin since January end. It includes around US$135 million Bitcoin in four purchases on Monday.
Also Read: What is EOS crypto as its token’s trading volume rockets nearly 400%?
Source: *Data provided by CoinMarketCap.com
The LUNA token was priced at US$103.13 at 9:47 am ET on March 29, up 9.56%, while its volume for the last 24 hours skyrocketed 145.70% to US$3.96 billion. Its total supply is around 752.69 million, and its current circulating supply is over 355.61 million.
The token has a market cap of US$36.67 billion, and its fully-diluted market cap is US$77.79 billion. LUNA gave a return of 38.66% over the past 30 days.
Also Read: Why is GoCryptoMe rising? GCME crypto’s trading volume up over 4,000%
Risk Disclosure: Trading in cryptocurrencies involves high risks including the risk of losing some, or all, of your investment amount, and may not be suitable for all investors. Prices of cryptocurrencies are extremely volatile and may be affected by external factors such as financial, regulatory, or political events. The laws that apply to crypto products (and how a particular crypto product is regulated) may change. Before deciding to trade in financial instruments or cryptocurrencies you should be fully informed of the risks and costs associated with trading in the financial markets, carefully consider your investment objectives, level of experience, and risk appetite, and seek professional advice where needed. Kalkine Media cannot and does not represent or guarantee that any of the information/data available here is accurate, reliable, current, complete, or appropriate for your needs. Kalkine Media will not accept liability for any loss or damage as a result of your trading or your reliance on the information shared on this website.
Copyright © 2022 Kalkine Media LLC. All Rights Reserved.