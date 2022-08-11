Shiba Inu price ready to explode after Ethereum whale scoops up 312 billion SHIB – FXStreet

Ads

Ekta Mourya

Shiba Inu leaves competitor Dogecoin and layer-1 altcoins behind as it prepares to explode. Large wallet investors on the Ethereum network scooped up Shiba Inu, accumulating over 312 billion SHIB tokens.

Shiba Inu community witnessed a massive burn overnight. Over 139.85 million Shiba Inu tokens were burned in a single transaction. Shibburn, the portal that reported a whopping 174 million SHIB tokens were sent to dead wallets in the past 24 hours. 15 separate transactions resulted in the destruction of 174 million Shiba Inu coins.

In the past hour, there have been a total of 139,854,341 $SHIB tokens burned and 1 transaction. #shibarmy

The burn tracking website revealed that a mysterious wallet was involved in the purge of 139.85 million SHIB. Burning of Shiba Inu tokens implies their permanent removal from the meme coin’s circulating supply. The move therefore fueled a bullish sentiment among holders. According to Shibburn, a total of 410.3 trillion SHIB tokens have been burned so far.

BlueWhale0113, one of the major large wallet investors on the Ethereum Network scooped up 312.28 billion SHIB worth $3.72 million ahead of Shiba Inu’s price rally. The whale’s move signaled a bullish outlook among large wallet investors that are accumulating SHIB. Proponents believe Shiba Inu accumulation by whales could fuel a rally in the Dogecoin-killer token.

Deep-pocketed Ethereum investors have cryptocurrencies with bullish potential in their portfolio. Therefore, the addition of 312.28 billion SHIB to BlueWhale0113’s portfolio is a sign that the investor expects Shiba Inu to accrue value and witness a rally soon.



BlueWhale0113’s transaction

Analysts at FXStreet evaluated the Shiba Inu price trend and predicted a 150% rally in the meme coin. If Shiba Inu price crosses the volume point of control at $0.0000118, analysts believe it is likely that SHIB will rally towards its target at $0.0000211.



