Why Is HUH Token Blowing Up On Social Media, And Is It The Next Binance? | Bitcoinist.com – Bitcoinist

A new token entering the market has been gaining attention in recent days, as they gear up for a major social media stunt later this week.

HUH Token (HUH) is the native token on the HUH Network, a new blockchain platform set to host a wallet, exchange, NFT marketplace, and more for users to explore. The platform is setting itself apart thanks to its major influencer backing and dedication to charity, and its goal to create a token with a strong and engaged community.

The token is one with a lot of promise, thanks to its massive utility and backing by social media influencers. But just what is HUH Token (HUH)? And why are some comparing it to industry giant Binance (BNB)?

Binance (BNB) is one of the market’s biggest and most diverse crypto projects.

As a blockchain hosting an exchange, wallet, and a host of other services, Binance (BNB) has a use case for practically every crypto user. From NFT enthusiasts to business owners to crypto project developers, the Binance (BNB) network has been designed for mass utility.

Binance (BNB) has created a wide range of engagement avenues, all of which have been designed to be user-friendly even to the newest crypto user. This makes Binance (BNB) easy to pick up, and with its many uses, a go-to platform for all crypto needs.

Binance (BNB) has also made its goal of becoming the go-to crypto ecosystem clear through its multiple influencer marketing campaigns, taking celebrities from a broad range of backgrounds to maximise their reach and appeal.

Take their recent NFT collaboration announcement with football star Cristiano Ronaldo, for example. This collaboration has allowed Binance (BNB) to present the concept of NFTs to the masses, with a specific focus on football enthusiasts. This has allowed Binance (BNB) to reach more people than ever before, and grow an even bigger userbase.

Influencers are one of the biggest routes to success for modern businesses, and those willing to utilise them have the potential to see major growth.

Binance (BNB) has made it clear that, by combining immense utility with accessibility and celebrity backing, a project has the potential to become a juggernaut within the crypto industry.

This is something that HUH Token (HUH) has taken note of during development, with the token’s current value surge a reflection of this.

The HUH Network has been built on its own base layer blockchain having done so for a host of reasons. This has allowed it to choose its preferred validation method in Proof-of-Stake and has given it the potential to become the foundation of other projects. This gives it the potential to become extremely valuable and be a hub for developers and users alike.

Much like Binance (BNB), HUH Token (HUH) has also entered the market with an understanding of the importance of influence, and how these individuals can help grow the platform. As such, HUH Token (HUH) has collaborated with over 1000 influencers for a collective roadblock effort in August, which is likely to rocket HUH Token (HUH) even further than before.

It is crucial to do your research before investing in new projects, however, aside from the major influencer backing behind the project, many other reasons suggest that HUH Token (HUH) is not only a safe investment but one that could be immensely successful.

The project has been fully Certik audited and has two years of locked liquidity behind it. This means that not only does the project have money behind it that cannot be pulled, but that it has also been checked over by a third party, whose intentions are to find faults within a system to rectify them.

Alongside funding and security, the legitimacy of the HUH Token (HUH) project can also be seen in its token roadmap. For example, only 5% of the total HUH supply has been designated to the development team, meaning that the team behind the project will not have an unfair advantage over the market.

How far will HUH Token (HUH) be able to go? And will you be along for the ride?

For more information on HUH Token (HUH), check out this article.

Or find out more by checking out the following links:

Presale:https://presale.huh.social/

Website: https://www.huh.social/

Telegram: https://t.me/HuHToken

Disclaimer: This is a paid release. The statements, views and opinions expressed in this column are solely those of the content provider and do not necessarily represent those of Bitcoinist. Bitcoinist does not guarantee the accuracy or timeliness of information available in such content. Do your research and invest at your own risk.

