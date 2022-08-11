CCleaner on Windows Is Now More Useful Than Ever – How-To Geek

Ads

Join 425,000 subscribers and get a daily digest of news, geek trivia, and our feature articles.

By submitting your email, you agree to the Terms of Use and Privacy Policy.

Corbin Davenport is the News Editor at How-To Geek, an independent software developer, and a podcaster. He previously worked at Android Police, PC Gamer, and XDA Developers. Read more…



CCleaner used to be one of the most popular applications around for deleting cached and unnecessary files on PCs. Even though it’s not as popular these days, it just received a helpful update.

CCleaner announced this week that the utility can now properly detect files from applications installed through the Microsoft Store. The company said in a blog post, “CCleaner remains a forward-thinking, dominant cleaner, which is why we’re officially including the cleaning of modern Microsoft Store apps. This is on top of, now, over 500 cleaning definitions for regular programs, browsers, games, and Windows features.”

Starting with CCleaner v6.02, the app can now delete cache and leftover files from the Microsoft Store versions of Firefox, VLC Media Player, Discord, Netflix, iCloud, Disney+, Telegram Desktop, and other popular applications. Most of those apps have built-in menus for emptying the cache, and clear unneeded automatically over time, but CCleaner is billing itself as a one-click solution for any software you have on your PC.

The company specifically pointed out Discord as quickly filling up drives, saying it “stores a lot of cache files in various folders, which include GPU caches, icons, and other data.” Again, you can delete that data manually, but CCleaner can handle it with fewer clicks.

CCleaner is available for download from the official website — the app does have a paid version, but that’s seemingly not required for the ‘Custom Clean’ feature that scans Microsoft Store apps. Windows’ own Disk Cleanup tool can also erase some cached data on your PC.

Source: CCleaner

Facebook

Instagram

Twitter

LinkedIn

RSS Feed

The Best Free Tech Newsletter Anywhere

By submitting your email, you agree to the Terms of Use and Privacy Policy.

source