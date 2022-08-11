Samsung phone deal: Get the Galaxy S22 Ultra for $299 – ZDNet

Ads

Trending Now

‘ZDNet Recommends’: What exactly does it mean?

ZDNet’s recommendations are based on many hours of testing, research, and comparison shopping. We gather data from the best available sources, including vendor and retailer listings as well as other relevant and independent reviews sites. And we pore over customer reviews to find out what matters to real people who already own and use the products and services we’re assessing.

When you click through from our site to a retailer and buy a product or service, we may earn affiliate commissions. This helps support our work, but does not affect what we cover or how, and it does not affect the price you pay. Neither ZDNet nor the author are compensated for these independent reviews. Indeed, we follow strict guidelines that ensure our editorial content is never influenced by advertisers.

ZDNet’s editorial team writes on behalf of you, our reader. Our goal is to deliver the most accurate information and the most knowledgeable advice possible in order to help you make smarter buying decisions on tech gear and a wide array of products and services. Our editors thoroughly review and fact-check every article to ensure that our content meets the highest standards. If we have made an error or published misleading information, we will correct or clarify the article. If you see inaccuracies in our content, please report the mistake via this form.

Normally starting at $1,199, the Samsung Galaxy S22 Ultra for $299 is an absolute steal. It features a 108MP rear camera combined with three additional cameras to make capturing moments on your phone better than ever. With its 6.8-inch QLED screen with scene optimization, you can stream, work, and play with incredible picture quality.

This phone doesn’t go on sale often, so get it while the deal still lasts. Samsung is offering it unlocked for $299 with an eligible trade-in — or you can apply a special carrier offer from Verizon, T-Mobile, or AT&T on Samsung’s site and still get it for $299 with a trade.

Samsung offers a range of smartphones — with the A-series, S-series, Note line, and new foldables.

The phone is powered by a Snapdragon 8 Gen 1 processor with 8 or 12GB of RAM storage. Though the battery is not as powerful as its Apple counterpart, the 5,000mAh battery uses intelligent technology to know when to save power.

Keep in mind Samsung is expected to announce a range of new phones and flagship devices on Aug. 10 at Unpacked 2022 — including new foldable phones, new smartwatches, and even an updated pair of wireless earbuds. ZDNet will cover the event live, and we’ll bring you the latest deals on Samsung’s devices as we spot them.

source