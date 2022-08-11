ASUS Zenfone 9 Launch Set for July 28: Check Out Expected Price, Specifications – MySmartPrice

Full specs of the device were leaked a few days back.
ASUS has just announced the launch date of its next compact smartphone. The ASUS Zenfone 9 will make its global debut on July 28th as mentioned on the company’s official website. The Zenfone 9 will be the successor to the last year’s Zenfone 8, which was launched as ASUS 8Z earlier this year in India as well.
The Zenfone 8 and the Zenfone 8 Flip devices were launched last year in July and this time around, there is no news on the Flip variant yet. A few days back, the leaked promo of the upcoming Zenfone 8 was leaked revealing a 360-degree view of the phone along with its full specifications of the phone.
The ASUS Zenfone 9 will be launched on July 28th. Th event will be live-streamed on YouTube. The event will start at 9PM Taipei time, which is 6:30 PM in India on July 28th.
Based on the leaked video, the ASUS Zenfone 9 will come with a 5.9-inch AMOLED display with a 120Hz screen refresh rate. The device will be powered by the Qualcomm’s latest Snapdragon 8+ Gen1 processor and will be available in three configurations 一 8GB + 128GB, 8GB + 256GB, and 16GB + 256GB.
Further, in the camera department, the Zenfone 9 will feature a large dual camera module on the back with gimble stabilization. The device is said to feature a Sony IMX766 main camera, which is a 50MP sensor and we have seen this on the Nothing Phone (1), ASUS ROG Phone 6, Nord 2T, and more devices in recent times. The primary lens is expected to feature optical image stabilization as well.
In the battery department, the next-gen Zenfone will come with a 4,300mAh battery, which is an upgrade from the last year’s 4,000mAh battery on the Zenfone 8/8Z. We can expect the device to come with 65W fast charge support. The leaked video confirms the presence of the headphone jack, making it one of the few if not the only flagship to do so. Other features will include IP68 dust and water resistance, a side-mounted fingerprint scanner, a dual speaker setup, and multiple colour options. Lastly, as for the pricing the phone is expected to start somewhere around €800-900, which is around Rs 64,700 – 72,800.
Once the device launches globally, we can expect to arrive in India as ASUS 9Z.
