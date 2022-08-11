This refurbished MacBook Pro could be a great discounted portable workstation – Mashable

Ads

TL;DR: As of August 7, you can get a refurbished Apple MacBook Pro(opens in a new tab) for just $249.99 instead of $600 — that’s a 58% discount.

Shopping for a new computer? Buying refurbished(opens in a new tab) might be a cheaper way to get the job done, and it’s better for the environment. This refurbished Apple MacBook Pro i5 (model year: 2013) could be an excellent travel computer for work or for college students who want a machine that goes with them to class. It’s also only $249.

What makes an excellent on-the-go computer for you? Is it a light, portable machine that can run a few apps well? This refurbished MacBook was restored with a grade of “C”, meaning it may have some visible scratches, scuffs, and blemishes, but it’s still fully functional. And you can probably cover most of those scuffs with a case, anyway.

The real show for any computer is what’s under the hood, and this MacBook still has something to brag about. The 128GB SSD is light and should have enough storage for plenty of apps and local file saving, and you can supplement that with cloud storage. The 4GB RAM and Intel Core i5 processor could be great for when you have some work to get done on the road or some homework to finish at lunch.

WiFi ready with a 13.3-inch display, this MacBook could also just be a great browsing or streaming device(opens in a new tab). It has a battery that should last up to seven hours, so that’s a lot of time to get acquainted with social media or marathon a show before the new season comes out.

Students and remote workers, this could be a chance to grab an affordable computer that you aren’t afraid to take with you. For a limited time, get a refurbished Apple MacBook Pro(opens in a new tab) on sale for $249.99 (Reg. $600).

Prices subject to change.

More in MacBook

source