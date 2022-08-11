OBSESH AND BEASY UNITE TO LAUNCH WORLD’S FIRST WEB3 PEER-TO-PEER NFT MARKETPLACE BUILT FOR AMATEUR ATHLETES – EIN News

There were 1,045 press releases posted in the last 24 hours and 215,278 in the last 365 days.
Obsesh and Beasy partner on NFT Marketplace.
The new NFT-enabled marketplace allows amateur athletes to mint, create, trade, and manage their name, image, and likeness, across the blockchain.
Jonalyn Morris
Obsesh
+1 323-376-3632
email us here
Visit us on social media:
Facebook
LinkedIn
Other
You just read:
EIN Presswire’s priority is source transparency. We do not allow opaque clients, and our editors try to be careful about weeding out false and misleading content. As a user, if you see something we have missed, please do bring it to our attention. Your help is welcome. EIN Presswire, Everyone’s Internet News Presswire™, tries to define some of the boundaries that are reasonable in today’s world. Please see our Editorial Guidelines for more information.
Follow EIN Presswire
© 1995-2022 Newsmatics Inc. dba EIN Presswire
All Right Reserved.