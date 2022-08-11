Autumn Glory Partners LLC Sells 740 Shares of Alphabet Inc. (NASDAQ:GOOGL) – Defense World

Ads

Posted by admin on Aug 6th, 2022

Autumn Glory Partners LLC cut its holdings in shares of Alphabet Inc. (NASDAQ:GOOGL – Get Rating) by 49.4% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 757 shares of the information services provider’s stock after selling 740 shares during the period. Alphabet comprises approximately 1.2% of Autumn Glory Partners LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 22nd largest holding. Autumn Glory Partners LLC’s holdings in Alphabet were worth $2,106,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors have also bought and sold shares of the business. Summit Financial Strategies Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Alphabet by 1.3% in the 4th quarter. Summit Financial Strategies Inc. now owns 322 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $933,000 after acquiring an additional 4 shares during the last quarter. Palisades Hudson Asset Management L.P. raised its holdings in shares of Alphabet by 1.1% in the 4th quarter. Palisades Hudson Asset Management L.P. now owns 361 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $1,046,000 after acquiring an additional 4 shares during the last quarter. AFT Forsyth & Company Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Alphabet by 0.3% in the 4th quarter. AFT Forsyth & Company Inc. now owns 1,183 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $3,427,000 after acquiring an additional 4 shares during the last quarter. Bay Harbor Wealth Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Alphabet by 6.8% in the 4th quarter. Bay Harbor Wealth Management LLC now owns 63 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $175,000 after acquiring an additional 4 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Midwest Professional Planners LTD. increased its stake in Alphabet by 2.3% in the 4th quarter. Midwest Professional Planners LTD. now owns 180 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $521,000 after buying an additional 4 shares during the last quarter. 41.70% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Several equities research analysts have commented on the stock. Susquehanna decreased their price objective on shares of Alphabet from $187.50 to $150.00 and set a “positive” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, July 27th. Itaú Unibanco assumed coverage on shares of Alphabet in a research note on Tuesday, July 26th. They issued a “market perform” rating and a $113.00 price objective for the company. StockNews.com lowered shares of Alphabet from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, April 29th. BMO Capital Markets decreased their price objective on shares of Alphabet from $165.00 to $150.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, April 27th. Finally, Bank of America decreased their price objective on shares of Alphabet from $132.00 to $125.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, July 27th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, thirty-four have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $147.36.

In related news, major shareholder 2021 Gp L.L.C. Gv acquired 255,647 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 10th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $34.65 per share, for a total transaction of $8,858,168.55. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 479,695 shares in the company, valued at approximately $16,621,431.75. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. In related news, Director Ann Mather sold 20 shares of Alphabet stock in a transaction on Monday, June 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $2,383.32, for a total value of $47,666.40. Following the transaction, the director now owns 565 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,346,575.80. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, major shareholder 2021 Gp L.L.C. Gv bought 255,647 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 10th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $34.65 per share, for a total transaction of $8,858,168.55. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 479,695 shares in the company, valued at $16,621,431.75. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders have sold 42,383 shares of company stock worth $15,761,666. 11.44% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Alphabet stock opened at $117.47 on Friday. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $155.27 and its 200-day moving average price is $137.96. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06, a quick ratio of 2.78 and a current ratio of 2.81. The stock has a market cap of $1.55 trillion, a P/E ratio of 21.85, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.91 and a beta of 1.08. Alphabet Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $101.88 and a fifty-two week high of $151.55.

Alphabet (NASDAQ:GOOGL – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, July 26th. The information services provider reported $1.21 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.32 by ($0.11). Alphabet had a net margin of 25.89% and a return on equity of 28.65%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $27.26 EPS. On average, equities research analysts expect that Alphabet Inc. will post 5.22 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

(Get Rating)

Alphabet Inc provides various products and platforms in the United States, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Asia-Pacific, Canada, and Latin America. It operates through Google Services, Google Cloud, and Other Bets segments. The Google Services segment offers products and services, including ads, Android, Chrome, hardware, Gmail, Google Drive, Google Maps, Google Photos, Google Play, Search, and YouTube.







Receive News & Ratings for Alphabet Daily – Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts’ ratings for Alphabet and related companies with MarketBeat.com’s FREE daily email newsletter.

Rollins Financial Has $2.59 Million Position in Alphabet Inc. (NASDAQ:GOOGL)

LexAurum Advisors LLC Purchases 135 Shares of Alphabet Inc. (NASDAQ:GOOGL)

source