Disney Plus Hotstar ups hype on Bigg Boss Telugu S6 with a promo – 123telugu

The most popular reality show Bigg Boss Telugu is back with a bang. Leading OTT platform Disney Plus Hotstar has recently announced that the Bigg Boss Telugu Season 6 is coming soon.

Today, an interesting promo has been released to make audience ready to witness the brand new season. The host Nagarjuna has featured in this promo and he confirmed that the show will air very soon on Disney Plus Hotstar.

Report is that the participants have already been selected and the showrunners will announce their complete details in the coming days. Keep watching this space for more entertaining info.

Here is the promo of #BBLiveOnHotstar presented by our favorite King @iamnagarjuna.

The much awaited season of entertainment begins on @DisneyPlusHSTel!

Last year was a blast but this year will be bigger – Are you ready for #BiggBossTelugu6 ? pic.twitter.com/paeFddkdcB

— Disney+ Hotstar Telugu (@DisneyPlusHSTel) August 9, 2022

