Samsung Killing Galaxy FE Series Of Smartphones. Here's Why – ABP Live

Ads

By: ABP News Bureau | 17 Jun 2022 03:43 PM (IST)

Representative image. Courtesy: Getty

Samsung Galaxy S22 FE or the next iteration in the Fan Edition series may not see the light of the day as the South Korean handset major is mulling to shelve its FE lineup of devices. This comes amid reports of Samsung also working to launch a cheaper Galaxy S21 FE 4G model. Samsung had launched the first FE series model in 2020 and the company had also mentioned that it would bring a model in the FE series that would a variant from the flagship Galaxy S series every year.

According to a report by SamMobile that cited multiple sources, the next iteration in the Galaxy FE series, the Samsung Galaxy S22 FE would not be launched at all.

It is being said that the delayed launch of the Samsung Galaxy S21 FE translated into small sales numbers for this model which was launched a few weeks before the latest flagship Galaxy S22 series. This may have led the company to cancel the entire Galaxy FE line. The SamMobile report added that SM-S900, which would have been the Galaxy S22 FE’s model number, does not exist.

Samsung had unveiled the last iteration in the FE series, the Galaxy S21 FE after a series of leaks and rumours in January this year. The Galaxy S21 FE is essentially a watered-down flagship that was launched globally. The Samsung Galaxy S21 FE 5G followed the legacy of the flagship Galaxy S21 range. Samsung had launched the handset in four new colour options — Olive, Lavender, White and Graphite — all of which include a stylish haze finish.

googletag.cmd.push(function() { googletag.display(“div-gpt-ad-6601185-5”); });

The Galaxy S21 FE 5G sports a sleek 7.9mm-thick body. The phone also packs an in-display (optical) fingerprint sensor, similar to what we have seen in the previous-gen Galaxy S20 FE. In terms of display, the Galaxy S21 FE has 6.4-inch FHD+ Dynamic AMOLED 2X display with a 120Hz refresh rate and 240Hz touch sampling rate in gaming mode. There is also Eye Comfort Shield with AI-based blue light control. Camera specs include 12MP ultra-wide camera with an aperture of F2.2, 12MP wide camera with Dual Pixel AF, OIS, an aperture of F1.8, 8MP telephoto camera with 30x Space Zoom and an aperture of F2.4. For selfies, there’s a 32MP front camera with F2.2 aperture.

Samsung Galaxy Z Fold 4, Galaxy Z Flip 4, Galaxy Buds 2 Pro, Watch 5 Series Launched: Price, Specs And More

Samsung Galaxy Unpacked 2022 Highlights: Galaxy Z Flip 4, Galaxy Z Fold 4, Galaxy Watch 5 Series, Galaxy Buds 2 Pro Launched

Samsung Galaxy Unpacked 2022 Event Kicks Off Tonight: How And Where To Watch Livestream And What To Expect

Apple Bringing Back Battery Percentage Indicator To These iPhones With iOS 16 Beta

Govt Seeks To Restrict Chinese Firms From Below Rs 12,000 Smartphone Market: Report

BREAKING | Jagdeep Dhankhar Sworn In As 14th Vice President Of India In Presence Of PM Modi, Ex-VP Hamid Ansari & Others

CBI Arrests TMC Birbhum District Chief In Cattle Smuggling Case

Delhi Govt Makes Wearing Of Masks Mandatory At Public Places. Check Penalty & New Rules

‘What A Joke’: Bihar CM Nitish Kumar Slams BJP’s Sushil Modi Over ‘Wanted To Become VP’ Claims

Caught On Camera: Gurugram Nightclub Bouncers Assault Guests, Management Booked For Brawl – WATCH

Ads

source