Doogee S89 Is A Rugged Phone With A 12,000mAh Battery & RGB Lights – Android Headlines

Ads

Sign Up!

envelope_alt

arrow_right

Doogee S89 Is A Rugged Phone With A 12,000mAh Battery & RGB Lights

Get the latestin your inbox everyday Doogee announced another rather interesting smartphone. The device in question is the Doogee S89 (and ‘Pro’), and this handset comes with a huge 12,000mAh battery, and RGB lights.If you take a look at the provided images, you’ll notice that the aforementioned RGB lights are placed on the back. They’re somewhat subtle, which is a good thing. You can easily notice them when they’re on, though.Doogee refers to this feature as ‘Breathing Light’, and there are a number of RGB light effects included. In fact, Doogee says that there are more light effects than Nothing Phone (1) offers with its Glyphs.Colors are user-customizable on this phone, and you can assign them to different functions. Doogee also said that users will be able to control other aspects of this feature, such as light patterns and light speed. You’ll also be able to set up different colors in a sequence.This phone comes as a successor to the Doogee S88, which also included a set of RGB lights. That device had a 10,000mAh battery, though, so this is a notable improvement in that regard.Now, the Doogee S89 is not particularly light, which is to be expected considering its rugged body and a huge battery. The phone weighs 400 grams, while it is 19.8mm thick. That’s actually not bad considering everything.You will be able to fast-charge this battery thanks to 65W charging. And yes, a charger is included in the package, contrary to what many other smartphone OEMs are doing these days. Reverse charging is also supported, so you can use this phone as a power bank.The MediaTek Helio P90 fuels this smartphone, while 8GB of RAM is included on the inside. The regular Doogee S89 includes 128GB of storage, while the ‘Pro’ model comes with 256GB of storage.The phone is IP68 and IP69K certified for water and dust resistance. It also comes with MIL-STD-810H certification. That makes the device drop-proof, to a degree, of course.Android 12 comes pre-installed on the phone, while there is also a custom button on the side.The Doogee S89 series will launch on August 22 on both AliExpress and Doogeemall . Between August 22 and 26, the Doogee S89 series will see discounts on AliExpress. The Doogee S89 Pro’s regular $459.98 price tag will be slashed to $229.99.The Doogee S89 will also be discounted, as it will see a 50-percent early discount. You’ll be able to get the phone for $199.99, while its regular price tag is $399.98.It is worth noting that Dogee will also provide a $10 limited-time coupon for further discounts. This will be limited to very early buyers, though. The company is also running two giveaways for the Doogee S89 series. You can learn more about that by clicking here Copyright ©2022 Android Headlines. All Rights Reserved.

Main

Deals & More

Android News

Sign Up!

envelope_alt

arrow_right

Only send updates once a week

Get the latestin your inbox everydaySign up to receive the latestevery weekday:

source