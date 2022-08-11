4 Ways to Put Instagram Reels As WhatsApp Status Without Link – Gadgets To Use

Ads

Instagram Reels has been the talk of town, after the famous TikTok ban, as there are hundreds of creators, creating amazing reels, that even Instagram has completely transformed the platform. Today in this article we will see, how can you share a good reel with your non-Instagram friends as WhatsApp status.



Share Instagram Reel on WhatsApp

There are three ways to share an Instagram reel on WhatsApp, so that you can share the message, trick, hack, or anything, and your WhatsApp friends can also enjoy them. Lets have a look how you can do it.

Share Reel Video to WhatsApp Status Without Link

One to share an Instagram Reel video to your WhatsApp Status, is sharing it as a video clip. If the reel video is of of some other account then you need to save reel with audio. However, If it’s your own reel then the process is a little easier. Here’s how you can do it:

1. Launch Instagram on your phone, and play the reel you want to share to WhatsApp.

2. Click on the three dots at bottom right corner, and then click on Save to camera roll.

3. Now, launch WhatsApp on your phone, switch to Status tab. Tap on camera icon and select the reel video clip to post as WhatsApp Status.

Note: There might be some songs that are non-downloadable, and hence will the reel will be muted after download.



If you want to share someone’s reel to your WhatsApp status, without the hassle of using multiple ways to save the reel, mentioned above. Instead want a simple way within Instagram, then you need to check one condition, if the following condition is met then you can share it easily:

The reel you want to share is not from a private account.

Here’s how you can share the reel to your WhatsApp status:

1. Launch Instagram on your phone, and play the reel you want to share to WhatsApp.

2. Click on Share button and select Add to your story.

3. On the story screen, tap on the three dots at top right, and click save.

4. Now you can share a 5-8 second short clip of the reel on your WhatsApp status.

Share Full Reel Video of Others On WhatsApp Status Without Link

Another Handy way to share someone’s Instagram Reel, without using any third party tool, yet saving the full reel video, is to record it. Here’s how you can do it:

1. Launch Instagram on your phone, and play the reel you want to share to WhatsApp.

2. Access Quick Settings Toggle on your Phone, and start Screen Record the reel video.

3. Now, you can share the full reel to your WhatsApp status.

Share Any Reel On WhatsApp Status With Link

Last but not the least, you can directly share any reel video to your WhatsApp Status, with the help of a link, from Instagram. Anyone can watch that reel, irrespective of the fact that he/she is an Instagram user or not. Here’s how you can do it:

1. Launch Instagram on your phone, and play the reel you want to share to WhatsApp.

2. Click on the three dots at bottom right corner, and then click on Share To.

3. Select WhatsApp from the share menu, and set it as WhatsApp Status.

4. Any of your WhatsApp contact can tap on the reel link and watch it on a browser, if they are not an Instagram user.

Wrapping Up

So this is how you can share an Instagram Reel to your WhatsApp status, so that your WhatsApp friends can also enjoy the goodness of reels. I hope you found this useful, if you did make sure to leave like, you can also check out more Reels tips and tricks linked below. Stay tuned for more such tech tips and tricks.

