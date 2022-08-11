Warren Buffett loves this stock and so do I! – Motley Fool UK

Ads

Here, this Fool explains why he’s following famous investor Warren Buffett and buying this stock for his portfolio.

Image source: Getty Images

After he has amassed a net worth well into the billions, looking to top investor Warren Buffett for investment inspiration doesn’t seem like too bad an idea.

Since the Oracle of Omaha became the CEO of Berkshire Hathaway, he’s managed to generate average annual returns of 20% – twice that of the S&P 500. Pretty impressive.

Apple (NASDAQ: AAPL) makes up nearly half of Berkshire’s stock portfolio, showing Buffett is clearly bullish on the stock, as he deems it one of his ‘four giants’. Here’s why I agree.

What I most like about Apple is that the value of the company is easy to grasp. As Buffett said, “the important thing is to know what you know and what you don’t know”. In essence, investments should be understandable. Billions of people use Apple products worldwide, so it’s clear to see the use that the company has.

This is shown through the firm’s better-than-expected latest results, where despite the cost-of-living crisis, net sales rose nearly 2% year over year. This included a 3% jump in iPhone sales, while Apple’s services division also saw a rise.

Speaking on its performance, CEO Tim Cook highlighted how it showed “Apple’s constant efforts to innovate, to advance new possibilities, and to enrich the lives of our customers”.

Despite this positive outlook, Cook did also mention the impact of inflation. And this could be a threat to the business in the near term. With it being felt through wages and component costs, this could drag the Apple share price down.

However, with iPhone 13 sales remaining strong despite the near release of a new model, I think this highlights the company’s resilience.

Apple has also been boosted in recent times by its share buyback scheme. The aim of this is to return value to shareholders.

Strategies like this have helped towards a meteoric 320% rise in its share price over the last five years, as last year alone the business spent $85bn on buying back shares.

This trend continued in its latest quarter as Apple returned over $28bn to shareholders.

Despite this, I do have a few concerns surrounding Apple.

With a price-to-earnings ratio of 27, the stock doesn’t seem cheap. Granted, it’s been higher in the past. But with it significantly above the ‘value’ benchmark of 10, this is a worry.

With inflation also set to rise further, Apple’s resilience may break should we see consumers tighten their belts. It has plans to release the iPhone 14 later this year. But with the cost-of-living crisis looking like it’s set to worsen, the business may see a fall in demand for products.

However, there’s talk of Apple freezing the price of the iPhone 14, which goes against the usual trend of incremental price increases for new models. Given the times, this makes sense. And hopefully, this will help offset a slow in demand.

So, despite my concerns, I’d still buy Apple shares. Its results show that its capable of navigating tough periods. And with its buyback scheme, along with being an understandable investment, I think it’s a strong addition to my portfolio.

Should you invest, the value of your investment may rise or fall and your capital is at risk. Before investing, your individual circumstances should be considered so you should consider taking independent financial advice.

Charlie Keough has no position in any of the shares mentioned. The Motley Fool UK has recommended Apple. Views expressed on the companies mentioned in this article are those of the writer and therefore may differ from the official recommendations we make in our subscription services such as Share Advisor, Hidden Winners and Pro. Here at The Motley Fool we believe that considering a diverse range of insights makes us better investors.

10 August, 2022 | Dr. James Fox

This dividend monster just posted impressive earnings figures that sent its share price skyrocketing. So is now the time to…

Read more »

10 August, 2022 | Christopher Ruane

Legendary investor Warren Buffett applies a key principle he learnt from Ben Graham. Our writer explains why he thinks it…

Read more »

10 August, 2022 | Dr. James Fox

The Tullow Oil (TLW) share price has been more volatile than some of its bigger peers this year. But is…

Read more »

10 August, 2022 | Edward Sheldon, CFA

Royal Mail’s share price has come down a long way in 2022 and is currently under 300p. Edward Sheldon looks…

Read more »

10 August, 2022 | Royston Wild

I think REITs are a great way to generate healthy streams of passive income. Here’s why I think they’re a…

Read more »

10 August, 2022 | Harshil Patel

The FTSE 100 is home to many potential gems. Our writer considers if he can reach millionaire status by uncovering…

Read more »

10 August, 2022 | Dr. James Fox

The Stocks and Shares ISA is an excellent vehicle for investments. In fact, many investors have become ISA millionaires. Here’s…

Read more »

10 August, 2022 | Charlie Keough

After a poor first half of the year, the Scottish Mortgage share price is beginning to rise. Here, this Fool…

Read more »

View All

Should you invest, the value of your investment may rise or fall and your capital is at risk. Before investing, your individual circumstances should be considered so you should consider taking independent financial advice.

To make the world Smarter, Happier, And Richer

Founded in 1993 by brothers Tom and David Gardner, The Motley Fool helps millions of people attain financial freedom through our website, podcasts, books, newspaper column, radio show and premium investing services.

Read more about us >



We have taken reasonable steps to ensure that any information provided by The Motley Fool Ltd, is accurate at the time of publishing. Any opinions expressed are the opinions of the authors only. The content provided has not taken into account the particular circumstances of any specific individual or group of individuals and does not constitute personal advice or a personal recommendation. No content should be relied upon as constituting personal advice or a personal recommendation, when making your decisions. If you require any personal advice or recommendations, please speak to an independent qualified financial adviser. No liability is accepted by the author, The Motley Fool Ltd or Richdale Brokers and Financial Services Ltd for any loss or detriment experienced by any individual from any decision, whether consequent to, or in any way related to the content provided by The Motley Fool Ltd; the provision of which is an unregulated activity.

The value of stocks, shares and any dividend income may fall as well as rise and is not guaranteed, so you may get back less than you invested. You should not invest any money you cannot afford to lose, and you should not rely on any dividend income to meet your living expenses. Stocks listed on overseas exchanges may be subject to additional dealing and exchange rate charges, administrative costs, withholding taxes and different accounting and reporting standards. They may have other tax implications, and may not provide the same, or any, regulatory protection. Exchange rate charges may adversely affect the value of shares in sterling terms, and you could lose money in sterling even if the stock price rises in the currency of origin. Any performance statistics that do not adjust for exchange rate changes are likely to result in an inaccurate portrayal of real returns for sterling-based investors.

Fool and The Motley Fool are trading names of The Motley Fool Ltd. The Motley Fool Ltd is an appointed representative of Richdale Brokers & Financial Services Ltd who are authorised and regulated by the Financial Conduct Authority (FRN: 422737). In this capacity we are permitted to act as a credit-broker, not a lender, for consumer credit products. We may also publish information, opinion and commentary about consumer credit products, loans, mortgages, insurance, savings and investment products and services, including those of our affiliate partners. We do not provide personal advice and we will not arrange any products on your behalf. Should you require personal advice, you should speak to an independent, qualified financial adviser.

The Motley Fool Ltd. Registered Office: 5 New Street Square, London EC4A 3TW. | Registered in England & Wales. Company No: 3736872. VAT Number: 188035783.

© 1998 – 2022 The Motley Fool. All rights reserved. The Motley Fool, Fool, and the Fool logo are registered trademarks of The Motley Fool Holdings Inc.

source