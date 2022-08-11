Netflix Planning to Debut Live Streaming Feature – ComicBook.com

Ads

Streaming services have been in a bit of an uprise in recent years and Netflix has been the undisputed king. Although the streamer has taken a bit of a dive recently with the streaming services stocks dropping due to recent reports. Netflix recently announced that they were going against their grain by announcing a new cheaper-plan with ads. But, it seems that the streamer will go with the grain by adding a live action feature to their services. According to Deadline, if Netflix adds the feature, they will be able to use it for live voting competition series like Dance 100 and other competition series.

Deadline also reveals that if the streamer decides to bring back their Netflix is a Joke festival that recently featured Dave Chappelle and Pete Davidson, they could potentially stream it live. They also note that there could be a few second delay due to any random in-discrepancy. There are no current indications that The streaming service could roll out this update any time soon, but Netflix could bring in a decent amount of subscribers with the feature.

Netflix has been trying to repair its image as of late by finding new ways to make money and It seems as if the streaming service is having to make some tough calls to keep its business afloat. It seems as if they knew this was coming with them announcing a big change to the service last year. Back in March, in a move that would surely prompt even more of a decline in subscribers, Netflix announced plans to test technology that would identify accounts being shared, and subsequently charge accounts more, between $3 to $4 extra per month.

“We’ve always made it easy for people who live together to share their Netflix account, with features like separate profiles and multiple streams in our Standard and Premium plans,” Chengyi Long, director of product innovation at Netflix, wrote in a blog post about the experiment. “While these have been hugely popular, they have also created some confusion about when and how Netflix can be shared. As a result, accounts are being shared between households — impacting our ability to invest in great new TV and films for our members.”

