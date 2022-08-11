Stimulus check: This state will send a $800 payment – Marca English

Ads

Colorado will give $400 to $800 to its residents

According to the Federal Government, American citizens won’t see another round of stimulus checks.

However, several states, like Colorado, stood up and began helping their citizens.

The Democratic governor Jared Polis announced legislation for fast-track relief payments to eligible residents.

Named the Colorado Cashback program, this relief payment will provide a $400 stimulus check to eligible residents.

Governor Jared Polis’ announcement came after inflation reached almost the 8% mark. According to reports, it is the highest index in the last 40 years.

“People are paying more for everyday items like gas, groceries, and rent through no fault of their own,” Governor Polis said in the announcement.

“Instead of the government sitting on money that Coloradans earned, we want to give everyone cashback as quickly and easily as possible to provide immediate relief and empower people to do what they want to with their money.”

To be eligible for the $400 and $800 checks, you must be:

-A full-time Colorado resident

-Your tax return information must be filed by May 31, 2022

-Couples who file jointly will receive the maximum of an $800 stimulus check.

Even when Governor Jared Polis wanted a check for every resident, the tax rebate stimulus check will be limited to low-income earners living in Colorado.

Governor Polis told the media in a press conference that the state of Colorado will help people who need the money, and pay for essential consumables and gas as inflation soars.

Gas prices increased to $4 a gallon, and groceries also soared considerably in the last year.

Colorado joins diverse states who are trying to help its residents with inflation and gas prices after the Federal Government say, they will not send another round of checks.

