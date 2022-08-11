Microsoft will add a new ‘review mode’ to Office Word – Gizchina.com

Ads

According to recent reports, Microsoft Office Word is about to usher in a new “review mode”. This new feature enables users to explicitly share Word documents with others for review. In the new “Review Mode”, working together on a document involves multiple people with different contributing roles. Some are full contributors who own the documentation and need to be able to make any modifications necessary. While others only get invitations to review the content and offer suggestions for improvement.



Review Mode in Word is designed to bring more control and transparency to the process, allowing users to share documents with others based on their roles in document development. When a user opens a received shared document for review, it automatically enters review mode. In review mode, users will not have full editorial control, but will also be able to add suggestions to the document in the form of comments or track changes. The document owner or other collaborators with full editing permissions can then merge the relevant changes into the document.



If users need to share the Word document for review, they can click the “Share” button, and then click the “Share” command in the menu. In Word for the web, Word for Windows, or Word for Mac, users can add people who want to review the document and then select the “Can review” option. Review Mode is available to all users in Word for the web, as well as all Beta channels. Current Channel (Preview), and Current Channel users in Word for Windows and Word for Mac will also get it.



The ability to share documents for review is currently only available to all Microsoft Word web users. Also, it will soon be available to Word for Windows and Word for Mac Beta Channel. The Current Channel (Preview), and Current Channel users will also get this feature. It is important to note that users can only share documents in OneDrive/OneDrive for Business in review mode.

I’m a professional geologist and an enthusiastic writer who is interested in technology. I sleep and wake with my mobile phone, data connection on 24/7. My PC is never more than a metre from me.

