Beware of This Netflix Free Subscription Scam – House Beautiful

Ads

This offer really is too good to be true.

It’s no doubt that Netflix is one of the most popular streaming services to date. With shows like .css-1qproo8{-webkit-text-decoration:underline;text-decoration:underline;text-decoration-thickness:0.0625rem;text-decoration-color:#40699f;text-underline-offset:0.25rem;color:inherit;-webkit-transition:all 0.3s ease-in-out;transition:all 0.3s ease-in-out;background-image:linear-gradient( to bottom, rgba(156,181,215,.2), rgba(156,181,215,.2));-webkit-background-position:0 100%;background-position:0 100%;background-repeat:repeat-x;-webkit-background-size:0 0;background-size:0 0;padding-top:0.05rem;padding-bottom:0.05rem;}.css-1qproo8:hover{color:#000000;text-decoration-color:border-link-body-hover;-webkit-background-size:0.625rem 3.125rem;background-size:0.625rem 3.125rem;}Bridgerton to Selling Sunset, the platform offers a variety of content for fans of all genres. While the service offers a one-month free trial for new users, it isn’t known to offer any promotions past that. That being said, if you get a message promising a free year of Netflix: do not reply!

According to WILX, a new phishing scam is currently going around the Lansing, Michigan, area promising folks a free one-year subscription to Netflix. Victims are reported to have received text messages that read the following: "Due to the pandemic, Netflix is offering everyone a free year of service to help you stay at home. Click the link to sign up."

While I’m sure we all wish our Netflix subscriptions could be complimentary (what is this? month 11 at home?), do not be fooled by this text message. Not only is Netflix not offering any deals at the moment, but it also does not text its customers and/or non-customers. The link in the message is said to lead to a form asking visitors to fill out personal and payment information. If filled out, scammers are able to use that information to steal your money and/or identity.

While you might not live in Michigan, you never know if scammers could pull the same ruse or one similar in your area. The Better Business Bureau (BBB) reminds folks to always be on the lookout for suspicious messages. If a message seems peculiar, always go straight to the source (which in this case would be reaching out to Netflix’s Customer Service) before taking further action. If you do happen to click on a link in a message, examine the web address to see if it seems legitimate. Also, never text or message the sender back as it will confirm to the person on the other end that your number/email address is active. Instead, block that sender so you won’t receive further messages.

Lastly, remember to change your password frequently! That might not play a helping role in this particular situation; however, if a scammer can hack one of your accounts, it’s likely he/she can probably crack into a few others as many users repeat login credentials across platforms.

Follow House Beautiful on Instagram .

.css-d1h32f{color:#000000;display:block;font-family:Visuelt,Helvetica,Arial,sans-serif;font-weight:bold;margin-bottom:0;margin-top:0;-webkit-text-decoration:none;text-decoration:none;-webkit-text-stroke:0;}@media (any-hover: hover){.css-d1h32f:hover{color:link-hover;}}@media(max-width: 48rem){.css-d1h32f{font-size:1.0625rem;line-height:1.2;margin-bottom:0.3125rem;}}@media(min-width: 40.625rem){.css-d1h32f{font-size:1.125rem;line-height:1.2;margin-bottom:0.3125rem;}}@media(min-width: 64rem){.css-d1h32f{font-size:1.25rem;line-height:1.2;margin-bottom:0.625rem;}}What to Plant in July

Inside Melanie Rose’s Sex Room Design Process

Denée Benton on Meghan Markle

What Happened to Sharon Tate’s House?

Kate and Wills Are Over Their “Glorious Prison”

How to Repot a Plant in 10 Minutes Flat

John Travolta Mourns Olivia Newton-John’s Death

The 20 Best Grow Lights for Your Plants

Twitter Is Losing It Over Princess Charlotte

45 Thoughtful Gifts for Plant Lovers

The Queen’s Strong Opinion on Kate & Will’s Home

Mapping the Best Spots to Visit in Reykjavik

A Part of Hearst Digital Media

Every item on this page was hand-picked by a House Beautiful editor. We may earn commission on some of the items you choose to buy.

©Hearst Magazine Media, Inc. All Rights Reserved.

source