All-time lows on M1 Pro MacBook Pros, M2 MacBook Pro, more in weekend’s best deals – 9to5Mac

July 29

Rikka Altland

– Jul. 29th 2022 8:53 am PT

Heading into the weekend, all of today’s best deals are now headlined by new all-time lows on Apple’s latest portable Macs. Both 16- and 14-inch M1 Pro MacBook Pros are now on sale starting at $1,699, with the latest M2 MacBook Pro sitting at $250 off and a $1,049 price tag. Then there’s a refurbished 12.9-inch iPad Pro deal to be had at $700. Hit the jump for all that and more in the latest 9to5Toys Lunch Break.



Several retailers are now offering all-time lows on Apple’s latest M1 Pro MacBook Pro models. Leading the way is the larger 16-inch M1 Pro MacBook Pro 512GB for $2,179 via trusted retailer Expercom. Down from the usual $2,499 price tag, you’re looking at a new all-time low of $320 off while beating our previous mention by $20 and the Prime Day offer by another $120. The higher-capacity 1TB model is also $300 off and resting at a new low of $2,399.

Apple’s latest flagship MacBook Pro refreshes the popular 16-inch form factor with a redesign inside and out. The new M1 Pro chip powers the experience and pairs with a 16-inch Liquid Retina XDR Display backed by ProMotion, 120Hz refresh rates, and 1,600 nits of peak brightness. Packed into that new chassis is up to 21-hour battery, as well as a new array of I/O like the return of MagSafe charging, HDMI, three Thunderbolt ports, and more. See why it was our Apple product of the year in our previous coverage.

Best Buy is now offering Apple’s all-new 13-inch M2 MacBook Pro 256GB for $1,049. Down from the usual $1,299 price tag, this is only the second notable discount since launching last month at $250 off. Not only is this a new all-time low, but also $50 under our previous mention. The elevated 512GB model is now also $250 off, as well.

Apple’s new M2 MacBook Pro just launched last month as the latest entry-level prosumer-level macOS machine. This time around you’re looking at all of the performance improvements offered by the M2 chip and its 10-core GPU to go alongside upward of 24GB of memory and at least 256GB of storage. The 13.3-inch Retina Display and its 500 nits of brightness with P3 wide color support are complemented by a pair of Thunderbolt ports, Wi-Fi 6, and the latest backlit Magic Keyboard. Head below for more.

Woot is now currently offering Apple’s previous-generation 12.9-inch 2020 iPad Pro Wi-Fi 128GB for $700. Originally selling for $999, today’s offer is $299 below what you’d pay for the M1 model and marking the best price of the year at $30 below our previous mention. You can also save up to $349 on higher capacity models, too.

Even though this isn’t the new M1 model, there’s still something to be said for how compelling the previous-generation iPad Pro is today. It arrives with many of the features you’ll have come to expect like a Liquid Retina edge-to-edge display with Promotion, USB-C connectivity, Face ID, and support for iPadOS 15. It’s powered by Apple’s A12Z Bionic chip and supplemented by 128GB of storage, four speakers, and a LiDAR-backed rear camera array. Includes a 90-day warranty. Get a closer look in our hands-on review.

Nomad today is launching a new outlet sale that’s taking up to 85% off a selection of its leather cases and in-house accessories. Our top pick this time around turns to Nomad’s signature collection of leather cases and covers for previous-generation iPhone 12 series devices. Well-reviewed at 9to5Toys, the Modern Leather Folio Cover at $40 is one highlight and down from the usual $70 going rate. This is the best price of the year at 40% off and well below our previous mention of 25% off.

Covering all four versions of iPhone 12 series devices, these folio covers are all comprised of premium Horween leather with internal shock-absorbing TPE bumpers for looking great while still protecting your device. Not to mention, you’ll also find a few card slots in the front of the folio to round out the build.

Secondipity via eBay’s official refurbished storefront now offers the recently-released Sony WH-1000XM5 ANC Headphones for $259 in both black and silver. Normally fetching $398 in new condition at retailers like Amazon, this is one of the very first chances to save since debuting earlier in the spring. Today’s offer amounts to $139 in savings and is the best discount we’ve tracked so far.

Sony’s new XM5 headphones arrive as the latest addition to its series of popular cans, backed by some of the best active noise cancellation on the market. This time around there’s a completely refreshed design that now arrives with 30-hour battery life to go alongside the new Integrated Processor V1 for improved playback. That new exterior is made of soft fit leather with a lightweight build. Rounding out the package is multipoint Bluetooth connectivity.

