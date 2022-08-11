Apple Releases tvOS 15.3 for Apple TV HD and Apple TV 4K – MacRumors

Ads

Apple today released tvOS 15.3, the third major update to the tvOS operating system that first launched in September 2021. tvOS 15.3 comes more than a month after the launch of tvOS 15.2, an update that added support for Photos Memories, Apple Music Voice Plan, and new screen savers.



tvOS 15.3 can be downloaded over the air on the Apple TV through the Settings app by going to System > Software Update. ‌‌‌‌‌Apple TV‌‌‌‌‌ owners who have automatic software updates enabled will be upgraded to tvOS 15.3 automatically.

Apple’s tvOS updates are typically more minor in scale, focusing on under-the-hood bug fixes, performance updates, and small tweaks rather than major outward-facing changes. There were no new features discovered in tvOS 15.3 during the beta testing process, so it’s not yet clear what’s included in the update.

Apple does not provide detailed release notes for its tvOS updates, but the company does offer some tvOS information through the tvOS support document.

