Dogecoin's New Website Goes Live – U.Today

Ads

Disclaimer: The opinion expressed here is not investment advice – it is provided for informational purposes only. It does not necessarily reflect the opinion of U.Today. Every investment and all trading involves risk, so you should always perform your own research prior to making decisions. We do not recommend investing money you cannot afford to lose.

According to the official Dogecoin Twitter handle, the upgraded Dogecoin website is now live, exiting the preview mode it had been in earlier.

Dogecoin is the new Dogecoin.

Our upgraded website is live!https://t.co/npxXeKLtIR

As reported by U.Today, the Dogecoin Foundation started a community group toward the end of last year to update the antiquated Dogecoin website and form a team that could work on a future Dogecoin website. Twenty volunteers were therefore gathered with a range of skills, including writing, translating, HTML, CSS and graphic design.

In June, the upgraded website was launched in preview mode as developers collected feedback from the community.

The new website features tabs under the headings: So Home, What is Dogecoin, Much Wallets, Very Community and So Dogepedia, which features interesting and educational pieces on Dogecoin. The website is available in English and more than 10 languages.

The website defines Dogecoin as an open-source peer-to-peer digital currency, favored by Shiba Inus worldwide.

Explaining the Utility of Dogecoin, a piece in the Dogepedia reads: “The simple fact is that money has utility—and Dogecoin is money! Indeed, Dogecoin is one of the few cryptocurrencies that has been used for this main purpose from day one.”

Another piece in the Dogepedia seeks to debunk the popular myth that a whale held nearly 30% of the Dogecoin supply: “In reality, many of the top Dogecoin wallets are cold wallets or hot wallets controlled by exchanges and brokers, and they thus represent Dogecoin held in custody for thousands—or hundreds of thousands, even—of people.”

Tomiwabold is a cryptocurrency analyst and an experienced technical analyst. He pays close attention to cryptocurrency research, conducting comprehensive price analysis and exchanging predictions of estimated market trends. Tomiwabold earned his degree at the University of Lagos.

Disclaimer: Any financial and market information given on U.Today is written for informational purpose only. Conduct your own research by contacting financial experts before making any investment decisions.

source