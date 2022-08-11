Vulcan’s Phalanx Sale Goes Live Today – egamers.io

Ads

August 10, 2022

WRITTEN BY: News Team

VulcanVerse has announced today that Notus VulcanVerse land raffles for batches 1 & 2 are live on their Discord at 2 PM GMT. Right after 2 hours (4 PM GMT), Phalanx Notus batch 3 will go on sale.

The sale comprises 125 unique avatars. Each avatar is unique in looks and name. There is lore written on it by the one and only Jamie Thomson (an award-winning fantasy writer). These Sphinxes come with different armors and ornaments – each one has its own rarity. Other than that, these digital collectible vulcanites provide ecosystem-wide benefits.

The Top 5 Sphinxes will win a Troy Tier 3 Land token. (of course, based on stats)

Back in April, Vulcan’s Phalanx NFT collection sale went live, where the first wave of Phalanx avatars went for sale. It released 500 unique centaurs.

Vulcan’s Phalanx consists of 10,000 unique collectible avatars, 500 each of 20 different entities/character types released in 5 waves.

Phalanx NFT Collection offers advantages over the ecosystem of Vulcan Forged, including the VulcanVerse game.

Here are the benefits of owning a Phalanx:

Each Sphinx in VulcanVerse comes with these different traits that set them apart from each other:

Traversing the great desert, your Sphinx is equipped with bracers and toughened arm guards.

Adorned in trinkets and precious jewelry, Sphinxes cut an imposing figure as they conjure riddles for travelers.

Will your Sphinx be powerful, fast, or a more sedentary builder of puzzles? All beautiful, the Gods will decide which Sphinx you receive.

Sphinxes wear headdresses and majestic crowns, enabling the powerful psychic attacks on those they wish to control or subjugate.

Sporting many styles for its coat and mane – gives each Sphinx an elegant touch.

Sphinx wings are truly things of beauty, large, and powerful, they aid the creature in ably guarding the treasures held in ancient tombs.

