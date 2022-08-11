Google putting Apple on blast, Samsung’s New Galaxy – Fox 10 News

Ads

MOBILE, Ala. (WALA) – Several stories making top tech headlines on Wednesday. It seems Google is putting Apple on blast over text messaging.

You know those little green messages you see on your iPhone when you get a message from someone who has an Android? Well, Google wants Apple to fix that. It says the messages are hard to read.

Users have long bemoaned about the texting between iPhone’s and Android’s; some complained of poor-quality compressed videos, the lack of read receipts and other headaches.

Google appears to blame Apple because it converts messages into SMS and MMS. Instead, the search engine giant says Apple should be using more updated tech like Rich Communication Services (RCS.)

On Android.com there’s an entire page dedicated to the conversation complete with FAQs. There’s a hashtag trending too #GetTheMessage. No comment though from Apple.

Galaxy Z Fold 4

Samsung has a new product that it promises will help people who are multi-taskers. The “Galaxy Z Flip 4” is a full smart phone in a smaller size.

It comes with an enhanced cover screen and an improved camera system. The device is the first to be shipped with android 12-l; a special version created by Google.

The Flip 4 allows users to switch full screen apps to pop-up windows or cut screens in half. The new book-style foldable phone announced at Samsung’s Unpacked event has a modified design that should be easier to manage in phone mode. It’s also getting new software that takes advantage of its foldable screen and routine upgrades to the processor and camera.

Starting today and through September 8, new and existing Xfinity Mobile and Comcast Business Mobile customers can take $450 off a new Samsung Galaxy Z Flip4 and Galaxy Z Fold4. New customers must activate a new Xfinity Mobile line within 30 days of purchase, and existing customers can upgrade one of their existing lines to receive the deal.

The Galaxy Z Fold 4 goes on sale Aug. 26 and starts at $1,800.

—

Download the FOX10 Weather App. Get life-saving severe weather warnings and alerts for your location no matter where you are. Available free in the Apple App Store and the Google Play Store.

Copyright 2022 WALA. All rights reserved.

source