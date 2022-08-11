Reliability in times of volatility
Try 30 days for £40
Already a subscriber?
Sign In
The former chair of the Competition and Markets Authority has sued four crypto firms including Binance for nearly £10bn over alleged collusion to take a major cryptocurrency off their exchanges.
Lord David Currie, who chaired the CMA from 2014 to 2018, has filed a claim against the crypto giant as well as exchanges Kraken, Bittylicious, and Shapeshift over their delisting of the BSV token.
The…
© 2022 FINANCIAL NEWS
The News Building
1 London Bridge Street
London, SE1 9GF
MY ACCOUNT
Subscribe
Sign In
ABOUT
Feedback
Contact Us
FAQ
Article Archive
Media Kit
Financial News Custom Studios
Privacy Notice
Cookie Notice
Copyright Licenses
Terms & Conditions
Accessibility Statement
Corrections
Tips
SECTIONS
News
Commentary
Asset Management
Investment Banking
Crypto
People
Newspaper
Events & Awards
Fintech
Lists
Former watchdog chair sues Binance, Kraken for £10bn in UK’s first crypto competition claim – Financial News
Reliability in times of volatility