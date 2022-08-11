Charley Crockett to headline Longhorn City Limits presented by Still Austin Whiskey on September 3 – TexasSports.com

Ads

Free LBJ Lawn concert series returns bigger and better than ever!

AUSTIN, TEXAS – The 2022 Texas Football season kicks off September 3 with the return of Longhorn City Limits presented by Still Austin Whiskey! Rising superstar Charley Crockett will headline the FREE gameday concert series, located on the LBJ Lawn, beginning at 3 p.m.

The San Benito, TX native crafts his singular "Gulf & Western" sound by synthesizing country, blues, soul, cajun, R&B and other pieces of American roots music. And when his voice comes out of your speakers, there is no confusing him for any other artist. Crockett will release his latest album The Man From Waco on September 9th via Son of Davy/Thirty Tigers. Crockett wrote or co-wrote all 14 songs on the album, and in many ways The Man From Waco is the purest distillation of his artistry to date. What started as a demo session with producer Bruce Robison at Robison’s studio The Bunker outside Austin, TX turned into the first album Crockett has ever made with his band The Blue Drifters in the studio with him from start to finish. Mostly first takes with only a handful of overdubs, The Man From Waco finds Crockett refining his "Gulf & Western" sound which continues to captivate an ever-growing legion of fans. He has toured extensively this past year including stops at the Austin City Limits Music Festival, Stagecoach, and joining Willie Nelson’s roving Outlaw Music Festival Tour this summer, as well as performing at Nelson’s annual Fourth of July Picnic earlier this year. Crockett also made his Austin City Limits television series debut last fall.

"What a fantastic way to kick off Longhorn City Limits presented by Still Austin Whiskey this season!" said Chris Del Conte, Vice President and Athletics Director. "If you haven’t caught Charley Crockett in person, do not miss this show. It will be a great day of live music on the LBJ Lawn including the unveiling of new elements for Longhorn Nation to enjoy."

An opening act will be announced at a later date. The fan-favorite silent disco returns to Longhorn City Limits following the game. Featuring three live DJs, participating fans receive a pair of wireless headphones and the ability to choose between three different channels.

Fans ages 21 and up can enjoy new signature activations at Longhorn City Limits for the 2022 season. Upon entering the LBJ Lawn, fans are invited to experience the Still Austin Music Lounge serving up a full menu of refreshments including the signature Horns Up Bourbon Lemonade on ice, and to relax in a shaded area while enjoying the show. Fans won’t want to miss surprises and limited edition swag curated by Still Austin Whiskey Co, the homegrown grain-to-glass craft distillery using 100% Texas grains.

Come relax at the Tito’s Tailgate in front of the LBJ Fountain to enjoy refreshing Tito’s cocktails on tap, shaded views of the stage, and college football live streaming to tailgate in real Texas fashion.

Concert goers can also enjoy Stubb’s BBQ and take a photo in front of the LCL guitar monument located on the west curb of the LBJ Lawn closest to Robert Dedman Drive.

Visit TexasSports.com and follow @TexasLonghorns on Facebook, Twitter and Instagram for updates.

