Microsoft confirms issues in Windows 10 KB5015807 update – WindowsLatest

Ads

If you believed that skipping Windows 11 upgrade would spare you from the ongoing issues in the latest updates, then we have some bad news for you. While Windows 11 update (KB5015882) broke the Start menu, users have also reported annoying issues in Windows 10 KB5015807.

KB5015807 is part of Windows 10’s July 2022 Patch Tuesday cycle and it includes fixes for several individual files involved in making the operating system and other Microsoft apps or drivers work. The Patch Tuesday updates generally include fixes for critical security issues that could allow viruses to infect your system.

Users are reporting that Windows 10 KB5015807 fails to install on some systems and the download abruptly ends without any warning. This has been flagged by users in the Feedback Hub and as well as Reddit:

“There were some problems installing updates, but we’ll try again later. If you keep seeing this and want to search the web or contact support for information, this may help: (0x800f0831),” the error message reads, providing no clue as to what went wrong during the installation.

In addition to installation failures, users have also reported that Windows 10 July 2022 update could break the printers. The printers would re-install another instance of the printer, and both instances don’t have an assigned port (USB) assigned, therefore causing all printers not to print at all.

This has been confirmed by the company in an update to the support documentation.

In the updated document, Microsoft noted the company has received reports of devices creating duplicate copies of printers already installed on the same. The duplicate entries use a similar name and the suffix “Copy1”, and apps that rely on the specific name cannot print.

The update also affects the normal printer usage and normal printing operations may not work.

Microsoft is currently working on a new update to address the problem, but there’s a temporary workaround to fix issues in KB5015807:

“We are presently investigating a resolution and will provide an update when more information is available,” Microsoft noted.

Printing errors in Windows 10 or Windows 11 have been a long-standing issue for several months now. Microsoft has released patches and updates to address the issues with printing, but updates have resulted in additional issues.

It’s likely that Microsoft will be paying more attention to fixing the issues once and for all, and the printing situation will eventually get better.

source